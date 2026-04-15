Rox acquires Precision Flooring Products

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationRox acquires Precision Flooring Products

ROX, Precision Flooring ProductsBeauceville, Quebec—Rox, a North American manufacturer specializing in hardwood stair parts and flooring accessories, has acquired Precision Flooring Products, a U.S. manufacturer of prefinished hardwood moldings and accessories. The move expands Rox’s product range and production capabilities. The acquisition supports the company’s goal of becoming a leading North American manufacturer of prefinished and unfinished stair parts and flooring products.

Dave Wallace, president and owner of Precision Flooring Products, will remain involved as a co-owner. He will continue to lead the company alongside Rox. Richard Porter will support operations as general manager to ensure continuity.

The companies expect the deal to deliver immediate benefits. These include a broader product offering, increased production capacity and faster lead times. “This acquisition is a winning formula,” Wallace said. “Our customers will benefit from a unified and highly responsive North American platform.”

Rox said the combined platform will offer a wide catalog of stair parts and flooring products. It will include thousands of stain and finish options. The company said it can match most hardwood flooring colors without physical samples.

The acquisition builds on Rox’s earlier purchase of CG Hardwood Moldings, now CG Finishes, in 2024. Together, the companies now operate as a one-stop shop for manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

ROX’s facility here will continue to supply unfinished stair parts. These products support its prefinished divisions in the U.S. and Canada. The company also noted improved service in the U.S. market. A Tennessee warehouse will allow for faster delivery and closer access to key regions.

“This partnership is a true win-win,” said Pierre-Luc Thomassin, president of Rox. “We are building one of the most complete and agile platforms in North America.”

ROX, Precision Flooring Products and CG Finishes will showcase their combined offering at the NWFA Expo. The event will take place April 21–23 in Orlando, Fla.

Previous article
Locking systems aim to ease the task at hand

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Locking systems aim to ease the task at hand

Reginald Tucker - 0
Floor covering manufacturers often get the bulk of the credit when it comes to fresh looks, trendy styles and award-winning designs. Rightly so, given...
Read more
Carpet

Mohawk’s Smartstrand named Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certified

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification Program announced that Mohawk’s SmartStrand portfolio with Pur-Ease technology earned the Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification as...
Read more
Installation

Somnigroup International Inc., to acquire Leggett & Platt

FCNews Staff - 0
Carthage, Mo.—Somnigroup International and Leggett & Platt announced that the companies have signed a definitive agreement pursuant to which Somnigroup will acquire Leggett & Platt...
Read more
Featured Post

FCA Network holds annual convention

FCNews Staff - 0
San Antonio—FCNews was here over the weekend for the 28th annual FCA Network convention, which was themed “Communicate, Collaborate & Empower.” FCA Network is among...
Read more
Featured Post

Laminate: Leveraging good/better/best sales strategies

Reginald Tucker - 0
In today’s competitive retail environment, dealers are under constant pressure to differentiate their offerings, improve margins and simplify the buying process for consumers who...
Read more
News

AHF Products to showcase new innovations at NWFA Expo 2026

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—AHF Products will showcase a lineup of hardwood flooring and installation solutions at NWFA Expo 2026, being held here April 21–23. The new offerings...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X