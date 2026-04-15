Rox acquires Precision Flooring Products

Beauceville, Quebec—Rox, a North American manufacturer specializing in hardwood stair parts and flooring accessories, has acquired Precision Flooring Products, a U.S. manufacturer of prefinished hardwood moldings and accessories. The move expands Rox’s product range and production capabilities. The acquisition supports the company’s goal of becoming a leading North American manufacturer of prefinished and unfinished stair parts and flooring products.

Dave Wallace, president and owner of Precision Flooring Products, will remain involved as a co-owner. He will continue to lead the company alongside Rox. Richard Porter will support operations as general manager to ensure continuity.

The companies expect the deal to deliver immediate benefits. These include a broader product offering, increased production capacity and faster lead times. “This acquisition is a winning formula,” Wallace said. “Our customers will benefit from a unified and highly responsive North American platform.”

Rox said the combined platform will offer a wide catalog of stair parts and flooring products. It will include thousands of stain and finish options. The company said it can match most hardwood flooring colors without physical samples.

The acquisition builds on Rox’s earlier purchase of CG Hardwood Moldings, now CG Finishes, in 2024. Together, the companies now operate as a one-stop shop for manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

ROX’s facility here will continue to supply unfinished stair parts. These products support its prefinished divisions in the U.S. and Canada. The company also noted improved service in the U.S. market. A Tennessee warehouse will allow for faster delivery and closer access to key regions.

“This partnership is a true win-win,” said Pierre-Luc Thomassin, president of Rox. “We are building one of the most complete and agile platforms in North America.”

ROX, Precision Flooring Products and CG Finishes will showcase their combined offering at the NWFA Expo. The event will take place April 21–23 in Orlando, Fla.