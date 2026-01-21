NWFA releases 2026 hands-on education calendar

St.Charles, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association released its 2026 hands-on training calendar, outlining a full slate of in-person training opportunities across the United States.
The hands-on courses will take place at NWFA regional training centers and will be led by NWFA Regional Instructors. These instructors are experienced industry professionals with a strong commitment to hands-on education and knowledge sharing within the wood flooring industry.
The 2026 schedule includes courses covering installation, sand and finish, inspection, sales and advanced techniques. Several sessions also offer certification and CP testing for qualifying participants.
Courses will be held in multiple locations throughout the year, including St. Louis, Columbus, King of Prussia, Kansas City, Pompton Plains, Boise, Westfield and Orlando. Training topics range from basic installation and finishing to advanced installation, UV and LED cured flooring and precision pattern work.
Each hands-on class includes an educational reference manual, access to supporting online courses, safety goggles, a disposable respiratory mask, earplugs, an instructor directory and lunch.
The National Wood Flooring Association is a not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 3,200 member companies worldwide. The association provides education, technical resources and networking opportunities for professionals throughout the wood flooring industry.
The 2026 training calendar is as follows:
- Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing | St. Louis, Mo. | February 24–27
- Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | St. Louis, Mo. | March 24–27
- Intro to UV/LED Cured Flooring | St. Louis, Mo. | March 31–April 2
- Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | King of Prussia, Pa. | April 7–10
- Basic Installation | Columbus, Ohio | April 14–16
- Basic Sand and Finish | Columbus, Ohio | April 17–18
- NWFA Expo | Orlando, Fla. | April 21–23
- Intro to UV/LED Cured Flooring | St. Louis, Mo. | June 9–11
- Basic Installation | Kansas City, Kan. | June 9–10
- Basic Sand and Finish | Kansas City, Kan. | June 11–12
- Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing | Pompton Plains, N.J. | June 16–19
- Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | St. Louis, Mo. | July 14–17
- Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing | St. Louis, Mo. | July 28–31
- Precision Patterns: Medallions | St. Louis, Mo. | August 5–7
- Basic Installation | St. Louis, Mo. | August 25–26
- Basic Sand and Finish | St. Louis, Mo. | August 27–28
- Sales Advisor with Field Experience | St. Louis, Mo. | September 15–16
- Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | Boise, Idaho | September 15–18
- Inspector Certification and CP Testing | St. Louis, Mo. | September 21–25
- Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | Columbus, Ohio | October 6–9
- Basic Installation | Westfield, Mass. | October 13–14
- Basic Sand and Finish | Westfield, Mass. | October 15–16
- Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing | St. Louis, Mo. | October 20–23
- Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | St. Louis, Mo. | November 3–6
- Advanced Installation | St. Louis, Mo. | November 17–20
- Advanced Finish | St. Louis, Mo. | December 8–10