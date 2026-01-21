NWFA releases 2026 hands-on education calendar

St.Charles, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association released its 2026 hands-on training calendar, outlining a full slate of in-person training opportunities across the United States.

The hands-on courses will take place at NWFA regional training centers and will be led by NWFA Regional Instructors. These instructors are experienced industry professionals with a strong commitment to hands-on education and knowledge sharing within the wood flooring industry.

The 2026 schedule includes courses covering installation, sand and finish, inspection, sales and advanced techniques. Several sessions also offer certification and CP testing for qualifying participants.

Courses will be held in multiple locations throughout the year, including St. Louis, Columbus, King of Prussia, Kansas City, Pompton Plains, Boise, Westfield and Orlando. Training topics range from basic installation and finishing to advanced installation, UV and LED cured flooring and precision pattern work.

Each hands-on class includes an educational reference manual, access to supporting online courses, safety goggles, a disposable respiratory mask, earplugs, an instructor directory and lunch.

The National Wood Flooring Association is a not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 3,200 member companies worldwide. The association provides education, technical resources and networking opportunities for professionals throughout the wood flooring industry.

The 2026 training calendar is as follows: