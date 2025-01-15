NWFA releases 2025 hands-on training calendar

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNWFA releases 2025 hands-on training calendar

hands-on training calendarSaint Charles, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has released its 2025 hands-on training calendar. These events are held at various NWFA regional training centers across the United States, with each course led by an NWFA regional instructor. These instructors are both skilled and trained individuals with a passion for the wood flooring industry.

“NWFA hands-on training is more than just education—it’s a transformative experience that elevates your skills, strengthens your professional credibility, and opens doors to new opportunities,” said Brett Miller, NWFA vice president of technical standards, training and certification. “Our courses provide not only expert-led instruction but also the chance to connect with industry leaders and peers, building a network that supports your growth in the wood flooring profession.”

The 2025 course schedule is as follows:

  • Basic Installation: Pompton Plains, N.J., January 28 – 29
  • Basic Sand and Finish: Pompton Plains, N.J., January 30 – 31
  • Basic Installation: St. Louis, Mo., February 18 – 19
  • Basic Sand and Finish: St. Louis, Mo., February 20 – 21
  • Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing: Charlotte, N.C., March 11 – 14
  • Intermediate Installation and CP Testing: St. Louis, Mo., March 11 – 14
  • Intermediate Installation and CP Testing: Bowling Green, Ohio, March 18 – 21
  • Intermediate Installation and CP Testing: Wadesboro, N.C., March 18 – 21
  • Basic Installation: Boise, Ind., March 25 – 26
  • Basic Sand and Finish: Boise, Ind., March 27 – 28
  • NWFA Expo: Charlotte, N.C., April 15 – 17
  • Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing: King of Prussia, Pa., April 29 – May 2
  • Wood Floor Repairs (Bilingual – Spanish): San Diego, Calif., May 7
  • Subfloor Preparation (Bilingual – Spanish): San Diego, Calif., May 8
  • 1-Day Glue-Down Installation (Bilingual – Spanish): San Diego, Calif., May 9
  • Precision Patterns – Medallions and Parquetry, Denver, Colo., May 13 – 14
  • Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing: St. Louis, Mo., May 13 – 16
  • Basic Installation: Westfield, Mass., May 13 – 14
  • Basic Sand and Finish: Westfield, Mass., May 15 – 16
  • Intermediate Installation and CP Testing: Midvale, Utah, June 3 – 6
  • Basic Installation: Columbus, Ohio, June 10 – 11
  • Basic Sand and Finish: Columbus, Ohio, June 12 – 13
  • Intermediate Installation and CP Testing: Ft. Worth, Texas, June 17 – 20
  • Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing: Denver, Colo., June 24 – 27
  • Wood Floor Sales and CP Testing: Bloomington, Minn., July 16
  • Wood Floor Sales and CP Testing: Portland, Ore., July 16
  • Moisture Testing: Bloomington, Minn., July 17
  • Moisture Testing: Portland, Ore., July 17
  • 1-Day Nail-Down Installation: Bloomington, Minn., July 18
  • Introduction to Inspections: Portland, Ore., July 18
  • Intermediate Installation and CP Testing: Vernon Hills, Ill., August 5 – 8
  • Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing: Tukwila, Wash., August 5 – 8
  • Intermediate Installation and CP Testing: Pompton Plains, N.J., August 12 – 15
  • Basic Installation: St. Louis, Mo., August 19 – 20
  • Basic Sand and Finish: St. Louis, Mo., August 21 – 22
  • Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing: Ft. Worth, Texas, August 19 – 22
  • Intermediate Installation and CP Testing: St. Louis, Mo., September 9 – 12
  • Basic Installation: San Jose, Calif., September 16 – 17
  • Basic Sand and Finish: San Jose, Calif., September 18 – 19
  • Mastering Curves and Wood Bending: Sterling, Va., September 17 – 18
  • Inspector Certification: St. Louis, Mo., September 22 – 26
  • Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing: St. Louis, Mo., October 7 – 10
  • Basic Installation: Kansas City, Kan., October 14 – 15
  • Basic Sand and Finish: Kansas City, Kan., October 16 – 17
  • Intermediate Installation and CP Testing: Denver, Colo., October 21 – 24
  • Subfloor Prep + Moisture Testing: Lewisville, Texas, October 22
  • Introduction To Inspections: Lewisville, Texas, October 23
  • 1-Day Glue-Down Installation: Lewisville, Texas, October 24
  • Advanced Installation: St. Louis, Mo., November 4 – 7
  • Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing: Wadesboro, N.C., November 4 – 7
  • Precision Patterns – Medallions and Parquetry: San Jose, Calif., November 12 – 14
  • Advanced Finish: St. Louis, Mo., December 2 – 4

Each NWFA hands-on class includes an educational reference manual, access to online courses that reinforce the hands-on training being taught, safety goggles, disposable respiratory mask, earplugs, instructor directory and lunch.

