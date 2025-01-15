Mannington reveals inspiration behind the designs

Salem, N.J.—Eye-catching new products; game-changing technologies; and strategic product line extensions. These are among the highlights that Mannington is focusing on for 2025. The primary goal, according to the company, is to provide its retailers with timely, on-trend products that RSAs and store owners can leverage to sell more effectively and profitably.

FCNews had the opportunity to witness these enhancements firsthand during a recent visit to the company’s headquarters here. On hand for the extensive product preview were: Zack Zehner, president, residential; Al Boulogne, SVP, residential product & marketing; Terry Marchetta, vice president of residential styling; Renee Cotton, residential senior stylist; John Hammel, senior director, hardwood and laminate; and Quentin Quathamer, director, residential carpet.

“It’s not just about product at Mannington this year; it’s about repositioning as a manufacturer while emphasizing performance, style and design,” Boulogne told FCNews.

Following is sneak peek of the inspiration and specifics behind some of the new introductions:

You say you want a ‘be-volution’

Mannington first looked to shake things up with Tumbled Edge at Surfaces 2023. Then it followed up with Crafted Edge last year. Now it’s looking to raise the bar even higher with Sculpted Edge, which is featured on its Adura Max tile visuals. “With bevels we went through this evolutionary path,” Boulogne explained. “Our Tumbled Edge technology really turned the market on its head, and it changed our focus internally on tile. It took that hand-chiseled kind of edge on tile and then coupled it with a grout visual. Next came Crafted Edge, which was great, but for some visuals you need something a little more refined, a little more subtle. That was the inspiration for Sculpted Edge. All the credit goes to Terry [Marchetta], her design eye. It’s very smooth, very soft, very pillowed.”

Roll out the (phenix) carpet

Mannington was a fairly late entrant to the residential carpet category. However, once it got rolling it quickly found its groove. It’s not striving to be the biggest player in the segment, but it certainly feels it has an edge when it comes to on-trend styles. “We fundamentally believe that we can bring Mannington’s beautiful, visually differentiated performance story with solution-dyed nylon,” Quathamer explained. “There’s a demand there, but there’s not a lot of people running to it. I don’t want to run to the same thing everybody else is running to. I want to go do the things that we can do well and make our little corner of the world successful.”

Shift in laminate production strategy

For years, Mannington produced its laminate flooring products stateside, and for years the strategy worked effectively. The design team was in close proximity to the production plants, so new product development and execution was efficient and seamless. But the economics of the business model changed, and now the company has shifted to a sourced model—much like its wood business. However, the company stressed the fact that nothing has changed as far as its commitment to service, styling and product quality goes.

All good with hardwood

Mannington is taking some of its award-winning wood looks and offering them in different patterns for a more unique installation. For example, the company’s top-selling European oak product is now available in a popular herringbone pattern. In addition, the company continues to fill in some holes in its overall wood offering with not only expanded visuals but also different price points.