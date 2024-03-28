Mannington hires award winning carpet designer

By FCNews Staff
Jeanette Himes
Salem, N.J.—Mannington has appointed Jeanette Himes as manager of residential carpet design. With her extensive experience in carpet design, Himes is set to bring a fresh perspective and creativity to the Phenix soft surface brand.

“We’re excited to have Jeanette join the team,” said Terry Marchetta, VP of residential styling. “She brings with her 24 years of carpet design and innovation experience, and we look forward to leveraging her award-winning talents with our soft surface flooring.”

Himes comes to Mannington with a distinguished background in creative direction, design-led strategy and a proven track record of fostering team collaboration to produce award-winning, high-performing products. Previously, she served as director of design at Mohawk Group, where she led her team to create award-winning collections by developing compelling stories, incorporating key color trends and delivering products that benefited customers and the environment.

Her career also included significant roles at Atlas Carpet Mills and Bentley Mills, demonstrating her ability to initiate creative concepts and oversee projects from development through to launch. Himes’ appointment is a testament to Mannington’s commitment to innovation and excellence in design.

Underlayment: Padding products tout form and function

