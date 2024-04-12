Louisville Tile promotes Ventimiglia to regional sales director south

Louisville Tile is again enhancing its sales team with the promotion of Guy Ventimiglia to the position of regional sales director south.

Ventimiglia brings over 30 years of experience in the tile and flooring industry, having worked in various segments from installation to operations and now distribution. His passion for sales and deep understanding of the industry position him to lead Louisville Tile’s southern sales team.

“Guy’s diverse experience gives him a unique perspective,” said Brian Combs, senior vice president of strategy. “Guy is a great leader and truly understands the challenges and opportunities his team faces. This allows him to anticipate their needs and provide solutions that ensure their success.”

Ventimiglia added, “My goal is to empower my team with the resources and support they need to thrive. Together, we’ll build upon Louisville Tile’s legacy of knowing our industry, knowing our community and knowing our products.”

This commitment to fostering strong relationships aligns perfectly with Louisville Tile’s core value: The Louisville Tile legacy story is “Family – Welcoming – Inspiring – Collaborative.” Ventimiglia’s leadership, the company said, will undoubtedly strengthen these bonds and propel continued success for Louisville Tile.