Duchateau showcases lighter colors for spring, summer  

San Diego—Duchateau, a lifestyle brand specializing in the fine manufacture and design of luxury architectural finishes, is putting the spotlight on its array of lighter colors in its signature Atelier collection. The objective is to inspire consumers, retailers and other end users for their seasonal renovation projects.
“Every Atelier floor undergoes unique weathering that brings out its signature aged aesthetic, nuanced depth and luster that comes from within,” said Patrick Bewley, vice president of marketing for Duchateau. “The lighter Atelier tones in particular express a luminosity that’s as if they are releasing the sunlight from the bright days that developed the color that’s simply breathtaking. It’s these atmospheres that we remember experiencing in our own spring and summer that inform what we seek in each tone.”
Crafted to capture the essence of aged wood, the Atelier Collection features a natural matte finish with an inherent luster that matures over time, seamlessly blending Old-World charm with contemporary excellence. Each plank is meticulously designed to elevate the character and sophistication of any space, enhancing visual appeal and tactile comfort while providing the durability required for everyday living.
Following are some highlights from the Atelier collection in lighter hues:
- Iceblink: Inspired by the gleam of light on an icefield, this transparent white finish allows the natural grain to shine through.
- Coast Fog: Resembling the dense summer fog along the California coast, this white hue conveys a serene atmosphere.
- Salt Air: Enriched with embedded white grain, this color is reminiscent of weathered driftwood.
- Sun Glint: Emitting warmth and radiance, this golden hue (pictured above) aims to capture the essence of sunlight dancing on water, casting a cozy patina of comfort and elegance.
- Alpen Glow: Inspired by the soft hues of sunrise and sunset on mountains, this natural color offers a timeless and versatile aesthetic.
- Sea Brume: Mysterious and evocative, this color blends deep ocean tones with a misty haze, evoking the grandeur of maritime landscapes.