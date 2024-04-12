Duchateau showcases lighter colors for spring, summer  

San Diego—Duchateau, a lifestyle brand specializing in the fine manufacture and design of luxury architectural finishes, is putting the spotlight on its array of lighter colors in its signature Atelier collection. The objective is to inspire consumers, retailers and other end users for their seasonal renovation projects.

“Every Atelier floor undergoes unique weathering that brings out its signature aged aesthetic, nuanced depth and luster that comes from within,” said Patrick Bewley, vice president of marketing for Duchateau. “The lighter Atelier tones in particular express a luminosity that’s as if they are releasing the sunlight from the bright days that developed the color that’s simply breathtaking. It’s these atmospheres that we remember experiencing in our own spring and summer that inform what we seek in each tone.”

Crafted to capture the essence of aged wood, the Atelier Collection features a natural matte finish with an inherent luster that matures over time, seamlessly blending Old-World charm with contemporary excellence. Each plank is meticulously designed to elevate the character and sophistication of any space, enhancing visual appeal and tactile comfort while providing the durability required for everyday living.

Following are some highlights from the Atelier collection in lighter hues: