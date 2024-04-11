Louisville Tile promotes Tammy Henry

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile, a distributor of ceramic tile and related products, has promoted Tammy Henry to national director of architectural and design (A&D) sales. Henry brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having spent over 31 years with Louisville Tile. Her journey began in the showroom, where her design skills and natural talent for sales quickly became evident.

“Tammy’s passion for the industry and her commitment to client success are truly inspiring,” said Brian Combs, senior vice president of strategy at Louisville Tile. “Her success throughout the years, from showroom designer to A&D sales leader, is a testament to her dedication and drive. This experience will help her team succeed immensely.”

In her new role, she’s focused on coaching and mentoring her team, ensuring Louisville Tile remains the industry leader in every market they serve. “The A&D community is complex, and we understand the importance of offering the best possible product selection. Our team is a valuable resource, dedicated to helping clients find the perfect solutions for their projects.”

For Henry, the Louisville Tile brand represents more than just a company. “The founder instilled in us a core value: ‘Always do the right thing, no matter what,'” Henry reflected. “We strive to be a trusted partner, not just a vendor, for each and every client. We’re there every step of the way, from project conception to completion. It’s been a privilege to be part of this family business. We may be a large company, but we maintain a close-knit, supportive environment. We know your community because we are a part of it.”

Currently, Louisville Tile has 16 branches servicing nine states: Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Ohio, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan.