Tile of Spain unveils schedule of events for Coverings 2024

Atlanta—Tile of Spain has released its schedule of events for Coverings 2024, North America’s largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference. The show will take place from April 22-25, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center here.

This year, Tile of Spain is set to host more than 60 exhibitors at the Spanish Pavilion, located in Hall B. The Tile of Spain booth (#2332) will stand at the center of the pavilion. The Spanish Pavilion plays a vital role in furthering the awareness and availability of Spanish ceramic tile in the United States, while educating Coverings attendees on the values, qualities, sustainability, innovations and advancements rising within the Spanish ceramic sector.

Throughout the week-long fair, visitors to the Spanish Pavilion can expect a bustling schedule of events, including educational presentations, live podcast recordings and interactive mood board design sessions. The pavilion will be a hub of activity, showcasing the hospitality, culture and design Spain is renowned for.

Highlights of happenings from Tile of Spain:

Interactive mood board station

Location:

Tile of Spain Booth #2332

Time:

Monday, April 22—Thursday, 25 during show hours

Visit the booth to create dynamic mood boards with ceramic tile from exhibiting Spanish manufacturers. Visitors to the Tile of Spain booth are invited to share their creations to social media and will have the opportunity to have their design shared across all Tile of Spain USA social media channels by tagging @tileofspainusa and featured companies.

Global tile trends

Location:

Room B312

Time:

Monday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m.

Step into the latest innovations with the annual Global Tile Trends presentation. Dive into the freshest trends and get a sneak peek into what’s next in the tile industry. With a focus on the four tenets—sustainability, timeless luxury, health and wellness and outdoor living—attendees will discover cutting-edge designs and new techniques and technologies.

Tile of Spain press conference (reserved for members of the press)

Location:

Tile of Spain Booth #2332

Time:

Monday, April 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Celebrate Spain’s 34th year at Coverings by attending this annual press conference. The presentation kicks off with an insightful seminar given by Tile of Spain technical consultant and ceramic specialist, Ryan Fasan.

Space is limited, click here to RSVP.

Pavilion special: podcast recording “Beneath the Surface”

Location:

Tile of Spain Booth #2332

Time:

Tuesday, April 23 at 10:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24 at 11:45 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Hosted by Tile of Spain technical consultant and ceramic specialist, Ryan Fasan, each episode digs deep into the world of Spanish ceramics from every angle. From economic factors and technical advancements to design decisions, new installation techniques and more, listen and learn as the facets that shape the Spanish ceramic sector are discussed.

Tile essentials 101: A comprehensive guide for specifiers and retail sales professionals

Location:

Room B312

Time:

Tuesday, April 23 at 12:30 p.m.

Presented by Tile of Spain technical consultant and ceramic specialist, Ryan Fasan, Alena Capra and Scott Conwell, this class offers a roadmap for architects, interior designers and retail sales professionals delving into the fundamental aspects of tile selection and specification.

Pavilion special: Showstoppers LIVE!

Location:

Exhibitor booths throughout the Spanish Pavilion

Times:

Tuesday, April 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 at 1:00 p.m.

Go behind the scenes at Coverings with Tile of Spain technical consultant and ceramic specialist, Ryan Fasan, as he interviews representatives from Spanish companies at their exhibition spaces. During each interview, Fasan will uncover more than what’s trending in tile style as he tours each booth and discusses industry advancements on display at Coverings 2024.