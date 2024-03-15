Mannington’s Adura vinyl flooring featured on HGTV

Salem, N.J.—Mannington’s Adura luxury vinyl flooring will be featured on the upcoming season of HGTV’s hit renovation competition series, “Rock The Block.”

“We’re incredibly excited to see designers put their creativity to the test using Adura luxury vinyl floors on ‘Rock The Block,’” said Lori Keith, vice president, residential marketing at Mannington. “With its unmatched durability, beautiful designs and easy maintenance, Adura is the perfect choice for busy homeowners and design professionals alike.”

Premiering in March 2024, season five of “Rock The Block” features a unique twist. Four fan-favorite teams who previously competed on the show will get a chance at redemption, each tasked with renovating a waterfront property in Florida. Viewers can expect to see Adura products integrated throughout these transformations, showcasing the versatility and style of the luxury vinyl collection.

Mannington’s Adura collection offers a wide variety of luxury vinyl plank and tile options, perfect for any design style. Adura is attractive, designed by Mannington’s in-house styling team. It is scratch and stain resistant, perfect for families with pets. It is waterproof and easy to maintain, featuring Microban surface protection against the growth of bacteria as well as being FloorScore Certified.

The following floors have been provided to each team:

Team Page and Mitch: Adura Apex, Mokuzai in the color Autumn Leaf

Team Keith and Evan: Adura Max, Kona, in the color Sunrise

Team Lindsay and Leslie: Adura Max, Sonoma, in the color Cork

Team Bryan and Sarah: Adura Max, Swiss Oak, in the color Truffle

Don’t miss out on the season premiere of “Rock The Block” to see how the designers utilize Adura to create stunning and functional living spaces.

Viewers can now stream the first two episodes and catch new episodes every week on various platforms, such as Discovery+, MAX, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube TV.