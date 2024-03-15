Kährs Commercial and Spartan Surfaces ink national partnership

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsKährs Commercial and Spartan Surfaces ink national partnership

Kährs CommercialAltamonte Springs, Fla.—Kährs Commercial, a leading provider of high-quality flooring solutions, has brought its longstanding partnership with Spartan Surfaces to a national level. With over a decade of collaboration, the alliance between Kährs and Spartan Surfaces has proven to be a testament to shared values, strategic alignment and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.

“At Kährs, we are proud to deepen our partnership with Spartan Surfaces on a national level,” said Michael Bristow, national sales manager, commercial at Kährs. “Over the past decade, our synergies have been undeniable, reflecting a shared vision for delivering unsurpassed customer experiences. Together, we are poised to continue making significant strides in providing innovative flooring solutions that enhance environments in the healthcare and education sectors.”

By combining forces, both companies have effectively catered to the evolving needs of the market, particularly within the healthcare and education sectors. Through strategic planning and collaborative efforts, Kährs and Spartan Surfaces have consistently delivered superior flooring solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and durability.

One of the key drivers of the partnership between Kährs and Spartan Surfaces is the shared commitment to sustainability. Kährs is renowned for its sustainable practices and eco-friendly flooring solutions, offering customers unparalleled quality without compromising on environmental responsibility. This aligns seamlessly with Spartan Surfaces’ dedication to promoting sustainable building practices and reducing the carbon footprint across various industries.

“With Spartan’s growth, it’s important we align ourselves with national suppliers who share in our long-term goals. As the original partner to launch Kährs Commercial—formerly Upofloor—into the US, we have a decade of experience bringing the product to market,” noted VP of sales, Michael Blasek. “This partnership allows us to offer customers true solutions based on sustainability, performance and aesthetic. It’s a win across the board.”

As Kährs and Spartan Surfaces embark on this new chapter of their partnership, both companies remain committed to upholding the highest standards of quality, sustainability and customer satisfaction.

Previous article
Mannington’s Adura vinyl flooring featured on HGTV

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Mannington’s Adura vinyl flooring featured on HGTV

FCNews Staff - 0
Salem, N.J.—Mannington's Adura luxury vinyl flooring will be featured on the upcoming season of HGTV’s hit renovation competition series, "Rock The Block." “We’re incredibly...
Read more
Featured Post

Traister receives FCNews’ Lifetime Achievement Award

Steve Feldman - 0
Las Vegas—Harold Traister, a 63-year floor covering industry veteran known for his sales acumen, networking ability and mentorship, was honored Feb. 26 with Floor...
Read more
Featured Post

Moldings, sundries complete the job

Ken Ryan - 0
When it comes to flooring installation, every part of the process is critical, whether it is stair tread, applicator, flush mount moldings or tape....
Read more
News

Carpet & Tile Warehouse to host all-female CTI Test

FCNews Staff - 0
Vero Beach, Fla.—Carpet & Tile Warehouse, located here, will be hosting an all-female Certified Tile Installer (CTI) Test on International Women’s Day, March 8,...
Read more
Featured Post

NFA kicks off spring meeting in Banff

FCNews Staff - 0
Banff—Members of the National FloorCovering Alliance and its vendor partners gathered last night at the opening reception of its spring meeting here in Alberta,...
Read more
Featured Post

Exclusive: AFS, Broadlume to host training Bootcamp at new state-of-the-art facility

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
America’s Floor Source (AFS), one of the largest retailers in the country, is set to host its third and final training Bootcamp alongside Broadlume—this...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X