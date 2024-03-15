Kährs Commercial and Spartan Surfaces ink national partnership

By combining forces, both companies have effectively catered to the evolving needs of the market, particularly within the healthcare and education sectors. Through strategic planning and collaborative efforts, Kährs and Spartan Surfaces have consistently delivered superior flooring solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and durability.

One of the key drivers of the partnership between Kährs and Spartan Surfaces is the shared commitment to sustainability. Kährs is renowned for its sustainable practices and eco-friendly flooring solutions, offering customers unparalleled quality without compromising on environmental responsibility. This aligns seamlessly with Spartan Surfaces’ dedication to promoting sustainable building practices and reducing the carbon footprint across various industries.

“With Spartan’s growth, it’s important we align ourselves with national suppliers who share in our long-term goals. As the original partner to launch Kährs Commercial—formerly Upofloor—into the US, we have a decade of experience bringing the product to market,” noted VP of sales, Michael Blasek. “This partnership allows us to offer customers true solutions based on sustainability, performance and aesthetic. It’s a win across the board.”

As Kährs and Spartan Surfaces embark on this new chapter of their partnership, both companies remain committed to upholding the highest standards of quality, sustainability and customer satisfaction.