Kährs strengthening U.S. management team

Altamonte Springs, Fla.—To stay competitive in the dynamic flooring industry, Kährs said it will put more emphasis on direct sales and the strategic partnership of distributors with inventory promoting the Kährs brand. To strengthen that strategy, Kahrs has welcomed Chris Dillon as new CCO for the Kährs residential business segment in America, and Sean Brennan has been named president and COO.

Dillon brings close to 20 years of experience within the flooring industry, which includes VP of sales and marketing for SLCC Flooring and Home Legend. Dillon started his career at Mohawk Industries and assembled Provenza Floors’ first sales team. His wealth of product knowledge has been attributed to the development of product brands, product rebranding and R&D.

Dillon will start his new position December 1, 2023, reporting directly to the Johan Magnusson, president and CEO of Kährs Group and will be a member of the group management team.

Sean Brennan will continue as president of Kährs International and take on a new role as COO for the Americas, focusing on creating a faster growth platform via M&A and accelerated expansion in external sourcing to support the company’s strategy. Brennan will also continue to manage key customer relationships with current distribution partners and selected private labels along with supporting the commercial segment in the U.S. in cooperation with Sara Olofsson, CCO commercial.

Brennan continues to report directly to Magnusson and together with Dillon will be a member of the group management team. Brennan and Dillon will form the executive team, reporting directly to the newly formed U.S. board, chaired by Magnusson.

“I look forward to welcoming Chris Dillon, in his new role heading the residential business segment in Americas as new CCO, continuing to develop Kährs in the Americas to a leading flooring company, together with Sean Brennan and the whole U.S. team,” Magnusson said. “I’m confident that Chris’ experience in building up new sales channels via a strong network in the customer base, wider sectors of encompassing builders and high-end hospitality, by developing value propositions to customers. This will ensure that we’ll get the right focus on our ambitious plan in the Americas to take our branded sales to the next level in the U.S. Chris’s charismatic and engaging modern leadership style will for sure contribute to the U.S. team spirit. I also look forward to working with Sean Brennan in his role as president/COO to support the next steps in our U.S. expansion plan.”