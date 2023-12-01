EF Contract launches District, Control II carpet tile

Dalton—EF Contract is expanding its carpet portfolio with the launch of District and Control II. The latest additions to these lines draw inspiration from the inner workings of technology and urban grids as primary design cues, incorporating color pops and contrasts. District and Control II mark the first time the two products have been introduced to the market as a coordinating pair of 24 x 24 carpet tile systems.

“For the refresh of these ‘workhorse’ styles, our design team recolored existing products to provide saturated palettes with vibrant hues and usable neutrals, along with stronger accent colors,” explained Susan Curtis, director of product design and development for EF Contract. “Used together as a system or individually, District and Control II coordinate very nicely.”

These carpet styles were designed for specification in the corporate, education and tenant improvement segments as budget-friendly flooring solutions. Upon the initial launch, earlier palettes were more subdued and tempered. Seven new colorways include a deep rich green, blue and purple. Accent colors across the enhanced product lines can be easily customized to reinforce specific design intents, including branding.

District II displays a tighter grid with stronger angles, while complementary Control II is visually more broken up and slightly more organic.

“District and Control II are geometric in nature, with lots of activity both vertically and horizontally,” Curtis added. “Think of them as the melding of an electronic circuit board with a traditional city overlay.”

These are manufactured in a patterned scroll construction and use EF Contract’s Encore solution-dyed nylon fiber. Encore offers exceptional color, performance and appearance retention and, with patented ColorLoc Plus, is engineered to resist permanent staining.

The new products come standard on EF Contract’s Nexus modular backing, offering design and installation flexibility that accommodates and supports long-term flooring budgets to maximize investments of time and money. Both styles are backed by lifetime performance warranties for stain resistance, colorfastness, color transfer, water bleed, bleach resistance and wear.