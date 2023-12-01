Tile of Spain kicks off 2024 “Passport to Creativity” tour

Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturer’s Association (ASCER), is accepting entries now through December 31, 2023, for the 2024 edition of the “Passport to Creativity” tour.

Now in its 12th year, “Passport to Creativity” commemorates the rich history of Spanish ceramics by inviting an exclusive group of architects, interior designers and trade professionals, on a trip to Valencia, Spain. During the five-day tour, attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the origins of ceramics, manufacturing processes and the technical and aesthetic advantages of the different genres of tile.

This year’s tour will be held in late February 2024, with exact dates to be announced. The trip will commence with a visit to Cevisama, the International Tile and Bath Furnishing Show, held in Valencia, Spain, from February 26–March 1, 2024. Attendees will also enjoy guided tours of Tile of Spain manufacturers’ facilities, visits to local historical sites and a deep dive into Spanish culture, all while earning CEU credits.

“Through our annual ‘Passport to Creativity’ tour, our guests have the opportunity to learn about and experience the inherent benefits of ceramic tile from Spanish manufacturers and tile specialists, first-hand,” said Rocamador Rubio, director of Tile of Spain for the USA. “As the building and design requirements of exterior and interior projects continuously shifts, the knowledge and insight participants gain from the Spanish ceramic sector are essential to understanding and enhancing the planning of their commercial and residential projects.”

If you are an architect, designer or trade professional interested in attending this year’s trip or would like additional information, Tile of Spain invites you to fill out the “Passport to Creativity” interest form here.