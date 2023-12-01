Beaulieu Canada welcomes Mike Maxey

Canada—Beaulieu Canada/Peerless Flooring has appointed Mike Maxey to the position of regional vice president of sales for national accounts in the United States.

With a wealth of experience in both broadloom and hard surface products, Maxey brings a depth of knowledge and strong customer relationship expertise to the team, cultivated during his tenure at The Dixie Group since 2002. Having served in the same capacity for nearly two decades, Maxey is well versed in the intricacies of national accounts and possesses a keen understanding of the industry. His insights and skills align seamlessly with Beaulieu Canada/Peerless Flooring’s commitment to advancing and nurturing this vital channel, the company said.

As the company continues its dedicated efforts to expand its footprint in the U.S. across various channels, Maxey’s proven expertise, leadership and genuine passion for the business are valuable assets. Coupled with the dedication of Beaulieu Canada/Peerless Flooring’s sales team, the company is confident that, under Maxey’s guidance, it will successfully achieve its growth objectives.

