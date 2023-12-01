Mills tout significant innovations of 2023

Technology and trends went hand in hand in 2023, with carpet mills touting products that deliver on every front. From eco-friendly to advanced stain resistant to luxurious looks and feel, this year’s carpet introductions were designed to impress specialty flooring retailers.

Below are some of the highlights:

Décor by Fabrica

The decorative division of The Dixie Group has brought hand-loomed Jacquard styles to life in 2023. Décor by Fabrica has “quickly become a valued supplier of traditional Wilton styles for our dealers,” said Len Andolino, vice president, Decorative Division. “Therefore, we feel we can gain acceptance with our commitment to hand-loomed Jacquard weaving with our dealer base as well.” Shown is Kaanapali, a hand-loomed Jacquard.

Engineered Floors

Innovation has driven Engineered Floors since its inception. That trend continued in 2023 with its HiGH-DEF Color Technology providing enhanced durability and high texture twist construction to give carpets more vibrancy. Combined with PureColor, HiGH-DEF Color Technology adds increased depth, dimension, durability and design. “Compared to our traditional fibers, it offers 60% more filaments for a softer hand and 30% bigger denier size for more bulk and apparent value,” said Mike Sanderson, vice president of marketing. “Dealers are excited about it.”

Mohawk

The Karastan and Godfrey Hirst brands of Mohawk added to the XTRA collection, which combines some of the most exclusive yarns providing next-level fashion and exceptional performance. Featured on Karastan Kashmere XTRA and Godfrey Hirst EverLux XTRA, these styles provide rich hues, intricate patterns and textures for luxurious flooring with exceptional performance. XTRA collection styles are backed by the All Pet Protection and Warranty.

Phenix

Phenix delivers on lifestyle and budget with FloorEver Pet Plus featuring SureSoftSD polyester fiber and Microban surface protection. “Our dealers love this collection,” said Quentin Quathamer, director, residential carpet. “We are so confident we offer a 100-day customer guarantee.”

Terry Marchetta, VP, residential styling, added, “Carpet looks embrace quiet simplicity, warm colors and vintage inspired designs. Interiors are more about personal expression and reflect a nostalgic but modern flair.”

Shaw Floors

Shaw’s 3C technology brings a visual variation to several Shaw products for a “perfectly imperfect” feel, according to John Crews, VP of residential product development for soft surface. A case in point is Canvas, new to Anso Colorwall. “We sought to create something that was foundational to the home with a textile inspiration in mind. It has been disruptive and refreshing to reimagine a shift for the Anso Colorwall. We have learned that small improvements or advancements can have a profound impact on the consumer.”

Stanton

Stanton launched its Stanton Rug Company brand to unify its existing assortment of pre-made rugs offered in stock sizes. The merchandising vehicle—a 32-inch display that can accommodate 104 12 x 12 samples—allows the customer the opportunity to “get in the rug game without giving up a tremendous amount of wall space,” said Christine Zampaglione, senior marketing director.

Southwind

Southwind is offering Exalted, a new style introduced this year that has become a best seller for the company. Exalted is a multi-colored plush cut pile carpet crafted of 100% continuous filament solution-dyed fiber for superior fade resistance. Eco-friendly and indoor air quality certified, Exalted is a 60-ounce soft yarn with high twist, low tight pile height and tight twist to enhance performance.

Tarkett Home

Tarkett Home set out to challenge the belief that polyester carpets cannot be both incredibly soft and highly durable. Through extensive research and testing, the R&D and product team achieved both with Cloud 9. Cloud 9 provides a high-end solution by touting an exceptionally soft hand that evokes luxury comfort in SD polyester engineered to withstand life’s toughest stains and wear.