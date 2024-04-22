Florim USA launches new large-format tile

By FCNews Staff
large-format tile Clarksville, Tenn.—Florim USA has expanded its MILEstone product portfolio with the launch of ½-inch-thick (12mm) gauged porcelain large format tile. The initial launch introduces the concept of “pre-fab,” with an initial size of 32 inches x 96 inches.

“We are excited to introduce our new, ½-inch (12mm) pre-fab concept,” said Rodolfo Panisi, president and CEO of Florim USA. “This product completes Florim USA’s unique proposition for creating a seamless look within our collections—connecting the dots between every project, whether you’re looking to elevate your indoor spaces or create inviting outdoor areas.”

The 32-inch x 96-inch, pre-fab gauged porcelain, large-format tiles are meant to open a world of design possibilities. With a light weight, manageable thickness and at half the size of a typical natural stone slab, this large-format tile is not only suited for countertops, vanities and shower surrounds but also serves as an ideal material for furnishings such as dining tables, high-top bar and end tables. It works in exterior living spaces including outdoor kitchens or for elements such as benches.

Pre-FabFlorim USA offers traditional tile sizes, outdoor pavers and gauged porcelain large-format tile, in two thicknesses. These can be matched with the same visuals or textures, for seamless coordination. A cohesive look can now be achieved throughout a space, extending from the floors and walls to the furnishings.

Available in three MILEstone collections, EcoStone, JEM and Farmhouse Living, the new ½-inch (12mm) pre-fab products showcase a diverse range of colors, patterns and finishes.

