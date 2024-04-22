Florim USA launches new large-format tile

Clarksville, Tenn.—Florim USA has expanded its MILEstone product portfolio with the launch of ½-inch-thick (12mm) gauged porcelain large format tile. The initial launch introduces the concept of “pre-fab,” with an initial size of 32 inches x 96 inches.

“We are excited to introduce our new, ½-inch (12mm) pre-fab concept,” said Rodolfo Panisi, president and CEO of Florim USA. “This product completes Florim USA’s unique proposition for creating a seamless look within our collections—connecting the dots between every project, whether you’re looking to elevate your indoor spaces or create inviting outdoor areas.”

The 32-inch x 96-inch, pre-fab gauged porcelain, large-format tiles are meant to open a world of design possibilities. With a light weight, manageable thickness and at half the size of a typical natural stone slab, this large-format tile is not only suited for countertops, vanities and shower surrounds but also serves as an ideal material for furnishings such as dining tables, high-top bar and end tables. It works in exterior living spaces including outdoor kitchens or for elements such as benches.

Florim USA offers traditional tile sizes, outdoor pavers and gauged porcelain large-format tile, in two thicknesses. These can be matched with the same visuals or textures, for seamless coordination. A cohesive look can now be achieved throughout a space, extending from the floors and walls to the furnishings.

Available in three MILEstone collections, EcoStone, JEM and Farmhouse Living, the new ½-inch (12mm) pre-fab products showcase a diverse range of colors, patterns and finishes.