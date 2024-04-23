Merola Tile unveils Valor at Coverings

Atlanta—Merola Tile Distributors of America introduced Valor, its new line of premium, American-made porcelain tiles at Coverings. Valor tiles, available in a 6-inch x 24-inch format, aim to capture the essence of America with their distinctive wood-grain appearance, designed to bring a rustic, gritty strength into any outdoor setting.

John Merola, CEO of Merola Tile, conceptualized Valor, which was inspired by his profound love for the country and deep respect for the veterans who have valiantly served to protect our freedoms. “This product is more than just a tile; it’s a heartfelt tribute to the resilience and bravery of our veterans,” he said. “We are thrilled to offer a product that not only looks robust and beautiful but also contributes back to those who have given so much to our nation.”

Valor is ready for immediate distribution and can be purchased online at MerolaTile.com, showcasing American manufacturing prowess while also supporting our veterans through meaningful contributions. The launch of Valor coincides with Merola Tile’s announcement of a partnership with the National Center for Healthy Veterans. A portion of all proceeds from Valor tile sales will be donated to this respected organization that’s dedicated to enhancing the well-being of veterans.

For more information about Valor tiles and other products, please visit here. To learn more about the National Center for Healthy Veterans, visit here.