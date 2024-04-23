Five tips on how to sell the right adhesive

“The best tip for selling adhesives is to fully understand the project as a whole. It is not enough to simply ask what kind of flooring is being installed. In order to sell the right glue, the salesperson must ask questions. This sounds very basic but callbacks and frustrations can be minimized with just a few questions.”

—Kevin Keefe

national technical sales manager

Roberts/QEP

“You need to start by asking your customer questions about their home or business. Have you had any moisture issues? If so, what was the cause? This may require moisture mitigation such as a moisture barrier adhesive. Asking the right questions will not only help you select the right adhesive for the project, but it will also reduce claims and callbacks. This proactive approach to adhesive selection will help you grow your business with repeat and referral customers.”

—Gary Scheidker

director of technical services

Meridian Adhesives

“[Retailers] need to understand where the flooring will go and how it will be used so they can recommend an adhesive that can handle those situations. For example, if there is a need for heavy rolling loads like in a medical setting or releasability for things like carpet tile so damaged pieces can be easily replaced.”

—Karl Danzer

senior product manager

Performance Accessories

Show off your knowledge