Five tips on how to sell the right adhesive

By Jackie Rapisardi
adhesiveAdhesives can be a tricky category, especially when it comes to a flooring sale. Luckily, adhesive manufacturers know just how to position their products to the benefit of the retail sales associate.

Here are their top five tips on how to successfully sell adhesives:

Focus on performance

“The most important thing about an adhesive is the thought of it as part of a system for a successful product installation. It is like the tires of a car giving it the performance it needs to handle the situation in which it will be used.”

—Karl Danzer
senior product manager
Performance Accessories

Talk about it 

“The first tip that I would give would be for retailers to talk about it. It’s that simple. Most retailers never get to the point of discussing sundry products that go along with the sale. Nine times out of 10 the consumer walks through the retailer’s door and picks out a floor covering with ideas they have in mind from design, style, colors, etc., after which a date is cho- sen for installation and that is the sale. Rarely has there been any formal education done regarding sundries that go along with the sale.”

—David Ford
VP of sales and marketing
Stauf

Highlight warranties 

“We recommend that retailers boast professional installation and warranty compliance. Many flooring manufacturers require the use of specific adhesives to maintain warranty coverage. Associates can provide the consumer with a peace of mind knowing that their flooring is being installed correctly and in accordance with warranty requirements.”

— Adam Sartain
senior marketing manager
TotalWorx

Ask the right questions 

“The best tip for selling adhesives is to fully understand the project as a whole. It is not enough to simply ask what kind of flooring is being installed. In order to sell the right glue, the salesperson must ask questions. This sounds very basic but callbacks and frustrations can be minimized with just a few questions.”

—Kevin Keefe
national technical sales manager
Roberts/QEP

“You need to start by asking your customer questions about their home or business. Have you had any moisture issues? If so, what was the cause? This may require moisture mitigation such as a moisture barrier adhesive. Asking the right questions will not only help you select the right adhesive for the project, but it will also reduce claims and callbacks. This proactive approach to adhesive selection will help you grow your business with repeat and referral customers.”

—Gary Scheidker
director of technical services
Meridian Adhesives

“[Retailers] need to understand where the flooring will go and how it will be used so they can recommend an adhesive that can handle those situations. For example, if there is a need for heavy rolling loads like in a medical setting or releasability for things like carpet tile so damaged pieces can be easily replaced.”

—Karl Danzer
senior product manager
Performance Accessories

Show off your knowledge 

“Also of great importance in the sales conversation is relaying knowledge of the adhesive manufacturer and the benefits of being put into contact with them. Many times adhesives are suggested without the end-user understanding where it is coming from or the potential resources available from the manufacturer. Retailers can help to establish this connection and enable an immediate support option should any issues or questions arise. These added benefits and conveniences increase the likelihood of a customer’s satisfaction and help spur future sales, making it immensely valuable for retailers to be knowledgeable.”

—John Lio
director of marketing
Sika/Dritac

