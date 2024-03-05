TEC introduces Flexera 2K PSA Hybrid Adhesive

Aurora, Ill.—TEC has launched a new resilient flooring adhesive: Flexera 2K PSA Hybrid Adhesive. According to the company, it is the first to combine the ease of a fast-track PSA installation method with the proven durability and robust adhesion of epoxy adhesives.

“TEC is committed to creating the highest quality products that allow our customers to work faster and more efficiently,” said John Anderson, senior product manager. “We pride ourselves on being an industry leader and developing innovative products that deliver solutions to meet our customers’ evolving demands.”

Flexera 2K PSA Hybrid Adhesive is an ultra-high performance, two-part, water-based and epoxy adhesive developed for high-traffic interior environments. The adhesive is ideal for commercial and institutional flooring applications, including the installation of homogeneous and heterogeneous sheet flooring, sports flooring, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), rubber and linoleum. The product is excellent for flooring applications that will endure heavy rolling loads, such as in healthcare or manufacturing facilities.

Keeping the installer in mind, Flexera 2K PSA Hybrid Adhesive has a pot life of 10+ hours, open time of up to four hours, requires 75% less mixing time and has an aggressive initial tack to hold down seams, removing the need for seam weighting.

Additional product benefits include low odor and low volatile organic content, which makes it ideal for use in occupied healthcare, educational, retail and other commercial environments. Flexera 2K PSA is also Green Label Plus Certified, non-corrosive and can be used for flash coving. Flexera 2K PSA Hybrid Adhesive is available through select TEC distributors.