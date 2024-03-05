Trex ranked among Barron’s 100 most sustainable companies

Winchester, Va.—Trex Company, a manufacturer of wood-alternative composite decking and railing and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, has been included in Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2024. In its debut appearance, Trex came in at No. 68 and is the only decking brand to be included on this year’s list.

“At Trex, sustainability is at the core of everything we do,” said Leslie Adkins, group vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex Company. “This recognition from Barron’s is a testament to our ongoing dedication to environmental responsibility, ethical business practices and creating positive impacts in the communities where we operate. We are pleased to have these efforts recognized and to be named among so many other companies that share our commitment to conducting business in a sustainable manner. We’ve certainly punched above our weight class on this list of impressive names.”

Barron’s, a leading financial publication, annually identifies and honors companies that demonstrate outstanding leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. For its seventh ranking, Barron’s tapped Calvert Research and Management to score the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies across 230 environmental, social and governance performance indicators, ranging from workplace diversity to greenhouse-gas emissions. Trex’s commitment to sustainability, innovation and corporate responsibility stood out, securing the company a coveted spot on the esteemed list.

Trex has long been a pioneer in sustainable outdoor living solutions, providing consumers with eco-friendly, durable and low-maintenance product offerings. The company’s signature product, Trex composite decking, is made from a unique blend of 95% recycled materials, including reclaimed wood and recycled plastic film. This innovative approach not only diverts millions of pounds of waste from landfills each year but also reduces the demand for virgin materials.

In addition to its environmentally conscious manufacturing processes, Trex has consistently demonstrated a commitment to social responsibility and community engagement. The company prioritizes employee well-being, actively supports various philanthropic initiatives and partners with organizations focused on environmental conservation.

“Trex was founded on sustainable principles and continues to make sustainability a priority,” Adkins added. “As consumer awareness of sustainable practices continues to grow, we strive to stand out as a brand that not only provides high-quality products but also aligns with the values of environmentally conscious consumers.”