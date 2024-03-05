Mohawk renews TecWood portfolio

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMohawk renews TecWood portfolio

TecWoodCalhoun, Ga.— In 2024, Mohawk is refreshing its TecWood portfolio with renewed positioning to target today’s consumer.

“Consumers want the beauty of wood with the durability that can withstand their family’s everyday lifestyle,” said David Moore, Mohawk’s senior product director. “While there are many alternatives to wood on the market, nothing looks more like wood than wood itself. That is why we created TecWood. We are updating messaging this year to focus on the product’s features and benefits while offering key differentiators that RSAs can highlight to set TecWood apart from other wood products and wood alternatives.”

TecWood’s latest consumer selling points include:

  • Natural hardwood veneers create a truly premium, 100% unique floor. The color variation, grain patterns and character of natural hardwood simply cannot be replicated.
  • TecWood natural hardwood floors are a sustainable choice, as they are responsibly sourced.
  • Homes with wood floors sell faster and for more money than homes without them. Real estate agents indicate that when comparing otherwise identical homes, homes with wood floors can sell for up to 10% more.

The TecWood portfolio coordinates with Performance Accessories products to offer innovative, multifunctional solutions that are color-coordinated for retailers to sell a complete flooring package in one purchase.

Throughout the year, Mohawk will continue to provide first-class marketing support for TecWood through retailer advertising options.

Previous article
SolidTech Premier—not your ‘me-too’ rigid core
Next article
TEC introduces Flexera 2K PSA Hybrid Adhesive

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Installation

TEC introduces Flexera 2K PSA Hybrid Adhesive

FCNews Staff - 0
Aurora, Ill.—TEC has launched a new resilient flooring adhesive: Flexera 2K PSA Hybrid Adhesive. According to the company, it is the first to combine...
Read more
Uncategorized

SolidTech Premier—not your ‘me-too’ rigid core

Reginald Tucker - 0
Since the launch of Mohawk’s original SolidTech line more than seven years ago, the company has unveiled several extensions and enhancements to the product line—each...
Read more
Column

WOFB: Project managers play a critical role in business

FCNews Columnist - 0
If I told you that I answer phones, take messages, make appointments, ask clients for feedback and manage installers you would think that I’m...
Read more
Featured Post

FCNews 2024 Fantasy Football winners named

FCNews Staff - 0
Huntington, N.Y.—Salesmaster and team manager James King defeated America’s Floor Source and manager Scott Burmeister, 114-106, to take home the top prize of $15,000...
Read more
Column

RSAs need to sharpen their selling/people skills

FCNews Columnist - 0
The term “salesperson” (especially used-car salesman) often carries negative connotations, evoking images of slimy and dishonest individuals in some people’s minds. This negative perception...
Read more
Featured Post

Economics: Silver lining in latest housing numbers

Reginald Tucker - 0
Industry observers entered the new year with the general understanding—and expectation—that the struggles in the U.S. housing market would continue, at least for the...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X