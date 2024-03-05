Mohawk renews TecWood portfolio

Calhoun, Ga.— In 2024, Mohawk is refreshing its TecWood portfolio with renewed positioning to target today’s consumer.

“Consumers want the beauty of wood with the durability that can withstand their family’s everyday lifestyle,” said David Moore, Mohawk’s senior product director. “While there are many alternatives to wood on the market, nothing looks more like wood than wood itself. That is why we created TecWood. We are updating messaging this year to focus on the product’s features and benefits while offering key differentiators that RSAs can highlight to set TecWood apart from other wood products and wood alternatives.”

TecWood’s latest consumer selling points include:

Natural hardwood veneers create a truly premium, 100% unique floor. The color variation, grain patterns and character of natural hardwood simply cannot be replicated.

TecWood natural hardwood floors are a sustainable choice, as they are responsibly sourced.

Homes with wood floors sell faster and for more money than homes without them. Real estate agents indicate that when comparing otherwise identical homes, homes with wood floors can sell for up to 10% more.

The TecWood portfolio coordinates with Performance Accessories products to offer innovative, multifunctional solutions that are color-coordinated for retailers to sell a complete flooring package in one purchase.

Throughout the year, Mohawk will continue to provide first-class marketing support for TecWood through retailer advertising options.