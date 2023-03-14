Mohawk unveils new TecWood colors, designs

By FCNews Staff
Cottage Manor from Mohawk’s TecWood line.

Calhoun, Ga.–Mohawk is expanding its performance hardwood portfolio with 16 new TecWood introductions in 2023.

TecWood’s latest Select collection, Camden Isle, will offer a value price with half-inch-thick boards, narrower widths and an on-trend color palette. Adding to TecWood’s highest tiered product, TecWood Plus, the Cottage Manor collection features a new band sawn texture – with saw marks across the face of the boards that run perpendicular to the length.

“Both collections address gaps in our current TecWood portfolio,” explained David Moore, Mohawk’s senior product director, wood. “Along with hitting critical price points with Camden Isle, we are also providing our retail partners with a differentiated style and feel. Cottage Manor’s band sawn product offers a truly custom-feeling design to meet a customer’s preferred look.”

Additionally, each new introduction will include TecWood’s leading performance attributes supported by dimensional stability and long-lasting finishing technologies that protect each plank’s color and appearance over time. The combination allows active families to enjoy their lifestyles without sacrificing the natural beauty of authentic hardwood in their homes.

Throughout 2023, Mohawk will continue to provide first-class marketing support for TecWood through retailer advertising options. TecWood will also be included in the Mohawk national sale. The TecWood line will coordinate with Performance Accessories products to offer innovative, multi-functional transitions that are color-coordinated for retailers to sell a complete flooring package in one purchase.

