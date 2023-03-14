Tarkett updates Latitude LVT line

By FCNews Staff
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, a global leader in sustainable and innovative flooring solutions, has updated its signature iD Latitude LVT line to feature a total of 72 designs. Available in three volumes — iD Latitude Woods, Stones and Abstracts — the collection offers a breadth of design possibilities for education, workplace and healthcare spaces.

“iD Latitude brings the full trifecta: great design, lasting performance and practical affordability,” said Ben Elliott, senior product manager, Tarkett North America“Our latest updates to the collection offer modern wood, stone and abstract patterns that support the vision for every space.”

iD Latitude Woods mimic the look and feel of natural wood grain, adding visual warmth to a room. This broad selection of 30 wood visuals gives complete design flexibility, from cool to warm tones, light to dark looks and a variety of grain patterns.

Featuring a variety of linear, concrete and terrazzo looks, iD Latitude Stones blend contemporary design with the timeless aesthetic of natural materials. Unlike natural stone, these 16 designs are stain-resistant and improve acoustics to remain beautiful and comfortable for years to come.

Rounding out the newly updated collection, the broad palette of iD Latitude Abstracts includes 26 artful designs for every environment — from soft, soothing neutrals to bold, saturated hues. Abstracts can be mixed and matched with wood and stone looks to add visual interest or helpful wayfinding.  

The full iD Latitude collection is part of the Tarkett Solution SPECtrum, one of the industry’s most comprehensive flooring portfolios centered around human performance. Products within the Tarkett Solution SPECtrum are designed to work together both functionally and aesthetically across a palette of colors, patterns and textures. 

Eco-friendly, too

In line with Tarkett’s dedication to creating sustainable products, the iD Latitude collection is made with 45% recycled content. At the end of their life, products in the collection can be recycled through the Tarkett ReStart program, which has collected more than 112,000 tons of flooring since 2010.  

Additionally, all iD Latitude products are Certified asthma & allergy friendly by Allergy Standards, Ltd. The certification, operated in collaboration with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, identifies products that are proven to reduce exposure to allergens and asthma triggers—taking into account total installation (product and adhesive) and the ability to be easily cleaned without harsh chemicals.

As with all Tarkett products, the entire iD Latitude collection is ortho-phthalate–free. In addition, 97% of Tarkett’s raw materials are third-party assessed for their impact on human and environmental health based on Cradle to Cradle criteria—which means consumers can rest assured that the materials in their flooring are good for both people and the planet.

“With quick installation, immediate occupancy and state-of-the-art protection, these 72 hard-working designs are ready to support every step of your next project,” Elliott said. “From performance to sustainability, everything about this product was made with both people and planet in mind.”

