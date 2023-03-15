Shaw named 2022 Trailblazer Award winner

By FCNews Staff
Home News Shaw named 2022 Trailblazer Award winner

Dalton—ComPsych, a provider of behavioral health and well-being services, has recognized Shaw Industries with the Trailblazer Award as part of its 2022 Health @Work Awards. This annual awards program recognizes organizations with innovative, multi-platform programs that support the health and well-being of their employees. The Trailblazer Award is specifically awarded for the most creative approach to technology, care, engagement or administration.
ComPsych is a longtime benefit partner with Shaw, supporting the company’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP). Shaw’s EAP provides associates with confidential emotional support, work and lifestyle support, legal guidance, financial resources, digital support, interactive digital tools and more. These services are free to participants and available 24/7.

“Associate health and wellness are top priorities for Shaw,” said Nikki Sharp, senior manager of health and wellness at Shaw. “It’s an honor to have our programs recognized and celebrated with an award from ComPsych. Looking forward, we are committed to the continued enhancement of Shaw’s associate experience through providing convenient, first-rate health care programs and resources.”
In 2022, Shaw opened its third Shaw Family Health Center in Cartersville, Ga., operated by Premise Health, providing primary care, acute care, behavioral health and wellness services to the company’s local associates and their dependents. The company also launched the Shaw Family Dental Center in north Georgia, operated by Onsite Dental, a mobile clinic serving local associates at the facilities they work in.

Both Shaw Family Health Center and Shaw Family Dental Center services are available to all associates and members of their immediate household regardless of insurance coverage. In addition to expanding onsite care offerings, Shaw added a variety of health care vendor partners to its already robust benefits package.

“When our associates feel valued and respected, they are empowered to bring their whole selves to work and create the best outcomes for our people, customers and communities,” said Mike Fromm, chief human resources officer at Shaw. “We are proud to offer benefits and health care programs that support our associates and their families inside and outside of work and help them to be the best version of themselves.”

Previous articleTarkett updates Latitude LVT line
Next articleMohawk’s soft surface design trends report: perfect styles for spaces

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Shaw enrolls in WELL Equity Rating

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw has enrolled to pursue the new WELL Equity Rating developed by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The WELL Equity Rating is designed...
Read more
News

Obituary: William Norris Little Sr., Shaw Industries

FCNews Staff - 0
William Norris Little Sr., retired president/COO of Shaw Industries, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022 at the age of 91. Norris was born June 28,...
Read more
News

Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament raises $130,000 for FCIF

FCNews Staff - 0
Adairsville, Ga.—The 20th annual Alan Greenberg Charity Golf Tournament, played at Barnsley Gardens in Georgia, raised $130,000 for the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF.) Funds...
Read more

Must Read

Press Release

Mohawk’s soft surface design trends report: perfect styles for spaces

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.--Mohawk announced the release of its inaugural residential soft surface design trends report, Renewed Transformation. Serving as a guide to drive the conversation...
Read more
News

Shaw named 2022 Trailblazer Award winner

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—ComPsych, a provider of behavioral health and well-being services, has recognized Shaw Industries with the Trailblazer Award as part of its 2022 Health @Work...
Read more
News

Tarkett updates Latitude LVT line

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, a global leader in sustainable and innovative flooring solutions, has updated its signature iD Latitude LVT line to feature a total of...
Read more
Industry News

Mohawk unveils new TecWood colors, designs

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.--Mohawk is expanding its performance hardwood portfolio with 16 new TecWood introductions in 2023. TecWood’s latest Select collection, Camden Isle, will offer a value...
Read more
Industry News

‘Tuesday Tips:’ Purchase discounts boost the bottom line

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service...
Read more
Column

Key considerations in hiring and training

FCNews Columnist - 0
Many of my coaching clients are single entrepreneurs. They run their business either by themselves or with one other salesperson, a warehouse person and...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X