Shaw named 2022 Trailblazer Award winner

Dalton—ComPsych, a provider of behavioral health and well-being services, has recognized Shaw Industries with the Trailblazer Award as part of its 2022 Health @Work Awards. This annual awards program recognizes organizations with innovative, multi-platform programs that support the health and well-being of their employees. The Trailblazer Award is specifically awarded for the most creative approach to technology, care, engagement or administration.

ComPsych is a longtime benefit partner with Shaw, supporting the company’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP). Shaw’s EAP provides associates with confidential emotional support, work and lifestyle support, legal guidance, financial resources, digital support, interactive digital tools and more. These services are free to participants and available 24/7.

“Associate health and wellness are top priorities for Shaw,” said Nikki Sharp, senior manager of health and wellness at Shaw. “It’s an honor to have our programs recognized and celebrated with an award from ComPsych. Looking forward, we are committed to the continued enhancement of Shaw’s associate experience through providing convenient, first-rate health care programs and resources.”

In 2022, Shaw opened its third Shaw Family Health Center in Cartersville, Ga., operated by Premise Health, providing primary care, acute care, behavioral health and wellness services to the company’s local associates and their dependents. The company also launched the Shaw Family Dental Center in north Georgia, operated by Onsite Dental, a mobile clinic serving local associates at the facilities they work in.

Both Shaw Family Health Center and Shaw Family Dental Center services are available to all associates and members of their immediate household regardless of insurance coverage. In addition to expanding onsite care offerings, Shaw added a variety of health care vendor partners to its already robust benefits package.

“When our associates feel valued and respected, they are empowered to bring their whole selves to work and create the best outcomes for our people, customers and communities,” said Mike Fromm, chief human resources officer at Shaw. “We are proud to offer benefits and health care programs that support our associates and their families inside and outside of work and help them to be the best version of themselves.”