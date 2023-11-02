Mannington Commercial joins Build Reuse

Calhoun, Ga. –Mannington Commercial announced that it has joined Build Reuse, a national organization encouraging the recovery and reuse of building materials in the United States.

Build Reuse was founded in 1994 as a national network of organizations dedicated to material reclamation and reuse, with a vision to transform communities by creating a building industry in which used and excess construction materials become valuable assets and waste is no longer acceptable. “Our partnership with Build Reuse is an important step in our ongoing commitment to taking a holistic approach to our environmental stewardship,” said Shane Totten, AIA, Mannington Commercial’s director of sustainability. “With Build Reuse, we’re pursuing circularity and the need to find responsible end-of-life solutions for our products. We are proud to be aligned with Build Reuse and their vitally important mission. What’s more, we hope to serve as a model for other manufacturers seeking to improve how used building materials are managed in an environmentally responsible manner.”

Through the partnership, Mannington Commercial associates working with customers on projects can now contact Build Reuse when projects require the removal of [carpet] products from an interior environment. Build Reuse will then work directly with the appropriate project contacts and utilize their local market partners to determine the most environmentally responsible removal method and identify reuse outlets for the recovered carpet, regardless of whether Mannington Commercial made it.

“Mannington Commercial’s membership in Build Reuse demonstrates its concern for a proactive approach toward end-of-life product and waste management,” said Shannon Goodman, president of Build Reuse. “Often when a project has been designated for demolition, installed materials such as carpet are still usable and have many years of life remaining. Through our partnership with Mannington, we are providing a more environmentally friendly option for commercial renovation projects, helping low-wealth communities access more affordable materials, creating living wage jobs through material recovery and engaging a broader community of stakeholders to build a strong circular economy in the United States.”

Build Reuse member organizations across the United States deliver tremendous economic benefits by offering low- to no-cost materials via resale or donations to non-profits and through workforce development programs in deconstruction and reuse. By saving usable building materials from disposal, Build Reuse members are creating circular solutions for the built environment, reducing the environmental impacts of construction by lowering associated embodied carbon emissions and strengthening vulnerable communities through economic development opportunities. These opportunities provide access to more affordable construction material options and create sustainable career pathways for disadvantaged residents.

Mannington Commercial is joining a membership roster that includes government agencies, academic institutions, real estate developers, construction companies, reuse retailers, deconstruction contractors, non-profits and salvage companies.

Earlier this year, Mannington committed to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Mannington Commercial is offsetting at 105% the equivalent “cradle-to-gate” greenhouse gas emissions of all its domestically manufactured commercial flooring products. The company has also committed to full transparency on 100% of the ingredients used in its products by disclosing higher levels of information so customers can be better informed about Mannington’s environmental product standards.

 

