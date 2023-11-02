Meridian Adhesives Group relocates from Houston to Charlotte  

By FCNews Staff
Charlotte, N.C.—Meridian Adhesives Group, parent company of Taylor Adhesives—among other well-known brands—has announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Houston, Texas, to Charlotte, N.C. Company executives say the move is largely strategic, as several of its large suppliers and customers are in close proximity to Charlotte.

“We are thrilled to make Charlotte our new headquarters,” said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian. “This relocation represents an exciting opportunity to access the region’s exceptional talent pool and business-friendly climate. We are confident that this strategic move will enable us to further enhance our commitment to providing only the best service to our customers worldwide.”

As Meridian continues to expand its global presence in the specialty adhesives market, company executives say Charlotte is ideally positioned to support its domestic and international locations while having access to a broad talent pool. “Charlotte’s continued growth as a corporate hub for many of the markets and customers we serve makes it an ideal location for our corporate team,” said Wayne Byrne, CFO of Meridian. “We enthusiastically look forward to engaging with local leaders and supporting the community.”

The address of the new corporate headquarters is:
15720 Brixham Hill Ave., Suite #500
Charlotte, NC 28277

