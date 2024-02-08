Meridian Adhesives Group opens Las Vegas hub

Las Vegas—Meridian Adhesives Group, parent of Taylor Adhesives, has opened a state-of-the-art manufacturing and distribution hub here.

“Meridian is the fastest-growing adhesives company in the industry, with 26 global locations and 15 manufacturing facilities,” said Dan Pelton, CEO of Meridian. “Our Las Vegas Center of Excellence has over 91,000 square feet to manufacture and distribute multiple products across the West Coast, Southwest and Mountain States. We are incorporating robotics and enhanced safety and compliance standards while producing LEED-certified products.”

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony and facilities tour was held during The International Surface Event last month. A large gathering of American Securities and Meridian executives and employees, as well as local officials such as Joe Green of the Vegas Chamber of Commerce and Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, was on hand.

“This is exactly why we invested in Meridian Adhesives Group—for days like this, when you can see the growth and the promise of a company like Meridian in a growing adhesives and sealants industry,” said Scott Wolff, managing director of American Securities.