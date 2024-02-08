Marlene Morin to lead Sika floor coverings

By FCNews Staff
Sika
Marlene Morin

Lyndhurst, N.J.—Sika, a global supplier of specialty chemicals for the construction industry, has appointed Marlene Morin to the position of senior director of floor coverings. She now leads the team that develops and sells Sika’s tile-setting materials, floor covering adhesives and surface preparation products. Her two decades with Sika promise to provide valuable insight for the company’s premier floor covering installation materials brands.

“I am thrilled to return to the floor covering industry, and I look forward to working with customers to get a clear picture of how we may improve our cherished partnership,” Morin said. “This is an unparalleled product line, and what keeps it that way is the valuable input we receive from those who rely on us to deliver high-quality products. I look forward to strengthening the trust our customers place in Sika.”

Morin brings deep knowledge of the flooring industry to her new assignment. As marketing manager, she actively supported growth of the SikaLevel line of floor covering subfloor preparation materials. She nurtured a reputation in the U.S. market as a customer-first leader, devoting a large portion of her time to working in the field and strengthening Sika’s partnerships. Following a successful campaign in the U.S., Morin relocated to Sika’s corporate headquarters in Switzerland where she proved instrumental in fortifying Sika’s global distribution efforts.

In her new position, Morin has begun laying groundwork for continuous expansion and development of the floor covering solution lines. She has worked closely with director of tile setting Todd Boos and director of interior finishing Mike Croes to meet customers and determine how Sika can best address their needs.

