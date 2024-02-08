Mohawk officially launches PureTech

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk has officially launched its planet-friendly waterproof flooring, PureTech. Made in the USA, PureTech is a PVC-free product made from recycled and renewable materials developed to help retailers reach eco-conscious consumers.

“PureTech grew from our commitment to doing good for people and the planet,” said Seth Arnold, Mohawk’s vice president of marketing, hard surface. “The emerging concept of social responsibility is more important than ever before in the moment a consumer is making a purchasing decision. In fact, research shows that consumers who purchase LVT have a 60% higher consideration for the effect of their purchase on the environment. Mohawk addressed these concerns by manufacturing a sustainable alternative to WPC and SPC.”

PureTech is made from 70% total recycled content. Its organic core contains 80% renewable, plant-based material.

“With PureTech’s unique core, Mohawk has created the next evolution of the resilient category,” explained David Moore, Mohawk’s senior product director. “Tagged as Renewable Polymer Core, or RPC, PureTech is at the forefront of the industry and gives retailers an opportunity to go to the market with something new and original.”

In addition to sustainable attributes, PureTech also provides performance benefits. PureTech features WetProtect, offering a lifetime surface and subfloor waterproof warranty. It is also three times more scratch resistant and backed by a no-hassle pet scratch warranty. Expertly crafted with premium embossing and a beveled and painted edge, PureTech’s ultra-realistic finish embodies the allure of natural hardwood at comparable market pricing.

“We know that consumers are concerned about the environment and expect brands to take a stand,” Arnold said. “Since every purchase of PureTech goes toward stopping ocean plastic in collaboration with Plastic Bank, our retailers can differentiate themselves from their competitors.”

To tell the Plastic Bank story, Mohawk’s “Live Pure” campaign will come to life on PureTech’s merchandising, advertising assets available in the Mohawk Ad Center and full-service marketing support through Edge Local Advertising.