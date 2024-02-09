Dennis Bradway joins RFCI as technical consultant

LaGrange, Ga.—Dennis Bradway has joined the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) as a technical consultant. He will work alongside Jane Rohde, technical consultant, to serve the interests of the resilient flooring industry. Bradway has been an active contributor to RFCI’s technical advisory committee for many years.

“Dennis’ impact on our industry and our association has been so impressive for many years,” said Bill Blackstock, president and CEO of RFCI. “We are delighted that our future will benefit from his wisdom and leadership as well. The combined skillsets of Dennis and Jane will pack quite a punch as we support the continual march of innovation in the resilient sector.”

Prior to accepting this new role, Bradway was the corporate product and standards manager at Mannington Mills, where he retired after 40 years of service. He has also long worked to set industry standards through his leadership with ASTM and received the 25-Year Service Award in 2008, as well as the prestigious ASTM International Award of Merit in 2012. In addition, Bradway has been active in several industry organizations and in the International Organization for Standardization’s Technical Committee 219 on flooring.