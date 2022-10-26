Barron Frith joins RFCI

By FCNews Staff
Home News Barron Frith joins RFCI

Barron Frith
Barron Frith

Newport Beach, Calif—Barron Frith, president of CFL, was elected as secretary/treasurer for the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) during the RFCI Fall Meeting at the Resort on Pelican Hill on Oct. 24, 2022.

According to RFCI, Frith has deep experience in the resilient category, as president of CFL for 14 years. Prior to that, Frith served 13 years as CEO with Cryntel OEM LVT and earlier held various positions with Congoleum Corp. Frith will join RFCI board chairman Herb Upton of Shaw and new vice-chairman Russ Rogg of HMTX and together, they will guide the fast-growing trade organization that represents resilient flooring, according to RFCI.

“We are absolutely delighted that Barron can devote part of the time from his very demanding schedule to help us grow our industry,” said Bill Blackstock, president and CEO, RFCI.

According to Frith, CFL is honored to be part of RFCI. “If you look at the work that’s being done to benefit our industry, it’s tremendous,” Frith said.

Previous articleMannington Commercial earns BioPreferred certification
Next articleTop challenges marketing leaders expect to face in 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Mercier Wood Flooring appoints third generation leadership

FCNews Staff - 0
Montmagny, Quebec —As of May 27, 2022, Sébastien Mercier and Jean-Philippe Dumas, sons of Richard Mercier and Marielle Mercier, respectively, officially took over from...
Read more
News

RFCI holds annual fall meetings

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) held its fall in-person meetings for two of its key committees here last week. According to RFCI, the...
Read more
News

Warren Avery joins Lions Floor

FCNews Staff - 0
Santa Fe Springs, Calif.—Lions Floor welcomed Warren Avery as its new US west regional sales manager. According to the company, his level of experience...
Read more

Must Read

Laminate

Create Flooring launches Downwind Logistics division

FCNews Staff - 0
  Create Flooring, known for its array of innovative SPC, waterproof laminate and hardwood flooring products, has announced the opening of its sister logistics...
Read more
News

Shaw named FreightWaves shipper of choice

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw has been named a 2022 Shipper of Choice by FreightWaves, in partnership with TriumphPay. This award recognizes manufacturers, distributors and retailers that demonstrate...
Read more
News

i4F to exhibit at NAFCD 2022

Jacqueline Hinchcliffe - 0
Hamont, Belgium—i4F will be an exhibitor at NAFCD 2022 taking place Nov. 1-3 in Chicago.This year the company said it will zoom in on...
Read more
Commercial

Emser Tile welcomes new VP of commercial sales

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angeles—Emser Tile has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Tom Enright as vice president of commercial sales. Enright brings several decades of...
Read more
News

Cali launches Cali Turf

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego, Calif—Cali’s latest product launch, Cali Turf, delivers a lush, green lawn, without the water, mowing, allergies or mess, according to the company....
Read more
Press Release

Crossville launches Stones at Large collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn. —Crossville has taken the wraps off its Stones at Large porcelain stone collection, an innovative porcelain series inspired by some of the...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X