Barron Frith joins RFCI

Newport Beach, Calif—Barron Frith, president of CFL, was elected as secretary/treasurer for the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) during the RFCI Fall Meeting at the Resort on Pelican Hill on Oct. 24, 2022.

According to RFCI, Frith has deep experience in the resilient category, as president of CFL for 14 years. Prior to that, Frith served 13 years as CEO with Cryntel OEM LVT and earlier held various positions with Congoleum Corp. Frith will join RFCI board chairman Herb Upton of Shaw and new vice-chairman Russ Rogg of HMTX and together, they will guide the fast-growing trade organization that represents resilient flooring, according to RFCI.

“We are absolutely delighted that Barron can devote part of the time from his very demanding schedule to help us grow our industry,” said Bill Blackstock, president and CEO, RFCI.

According to Frith, CFL is honored to be part of RFCI. “If you look at the work that’s being done to benefit our industry, it’s tremendous,” Frith said.