J+J Flooring introduces Idyllwild collection

Dalton—The Idyllwild carpet collection from J+J Flooring takes its design cues directly from nature. The multi-format collection of broadloom and 18 x 36 tile includes three patterns available for specification in eight colorways intended to span warm and cool neutrals.

Idyllwild’s visuals were inspired by a visit to California’s San Jacinto Mountains. Among the landscape of alpine forests with abundant wildlife and four glorious seasons, the community of Idyllwild exuded a rejuvenating ambiance marked by the lush botanicals of this serene mountain town. Idyllwild is J+J Flooring’s latest collection designed specifically for the unique needs and demands of senior living and healthcare environments.

“As residents and patients experience changes in eyesight and cognitive ability over time, it is important that different factors are considered when designing for these environments,” said Laura Holzer, design director for carpet at J+J Flooring. “We designed these flooring products with a combination of all-over patterning and blended colors to create calming visuals that are simultaneously both engaging and soothing, and capable of being perceived as a flat floor plane.”

With a sharp design contrast between light and dark, memory care patients, for example, may perceive the presence of a hole or some other kind of obstruction. The low contrast in color and patterning found in Idyllwild’s three styles can help support and strengthen the spatial awareness of space for occupants who might otherwise process color cues that create confusion and restrict mobility. The limited texturing in these styles also facilitates the shuffling of feet and enhances the rollability of walkers, reducing the instances of slips, trips and falls.

“Broadloom is still very relevant for senior living spaces, but we are certainly seeing a big shift to tile,” Holzer said. “Within Idyllwild we’ve designed both formats with patterning that comes to life through differences in color and changes in yarn—versus differences in texture and pile height—to support resident and patient safety.”

Each soft surface style in the Idyllwild collection is designed to capture the essence of these tranquil landscapes from a canopy of evergreen trees to vibrant, abstracted flora. The collection’s Bliss and Harmony patterns are both available in broadloom and 18 x 36 modular tile formats.

Bliss echoes the verdant foliage found in the wilderness of Idyllwild, with a balanced, flexible pattern designed to transform spaces into sanctuaries of tranquility.

Harmony exudes a modern aesthetic inspired by Idyllwild’s diverse native flora and fauna, with wildflower motifs rearranged and abstracted into a captivating visual symphony.

Completing the collection is Sojourn, a coordinating 18 x 36 modular carpet tile inspired by the ever-changing landscapes of Idyllwild’s creek-side ecosystems. The dynamic beauty of nature comes to life in this large-scale design, where patterning ebbs and flows are intended to create a balanced and soothing visual.

Idyllwild’s tufted carpet styles are manufactured using J+J Flooring’s Encore solution-dyed nylon fiber. Encore offers color, performance and appearance retention and—with patented ColorLoc Plus—is engineered to resist permanent staining.

Modular and broadloom styles are available with different backing options specifically chosen for senior living and healthcare, dependent on application and end user comfort requirements. As the newest addition to J+J Flooring’s portfolio of solutions, the Idyllwild carpet collection was designed to coordinate with J+J Flooring’s LVT and Kinetex textile composite flooring platforms with minimal transitions.