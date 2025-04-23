Flexco Corporation awarded Sourcewell Cooperative Contract

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialFlexco Corporation awarded Sourcewell Cooperative Contract

Tuscumbia, Ala.—Flexco Corporation, a leading resilient flooring manufacturer, announced its recent award of a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract in the flooring materials category. This allows Flexco to expand its offerings to public agencies across North America.

“Flexco has been providing durable flooring solutions for government and educational facilities for over 70 years,” said Kristy Nash, RHC manager of strategic accounts. “We’re thrilled to now offer our complete product range through Sourcewell and believe our customers will appreciate the high quality they’ve come to expect from Flexco, combined with the cost savings Sourcewell offers.”

Sourcewell, a self-funded governmental organization established in 1978, facilitates a cooperative purchasing program that harnesses the collective purchasing power of more than 50,000 participating agencies. By streamlining procurement with pre-negotiated, competitive contracts, Sourcewell enables government, educational and nonprofit organizations to secure cost-effective and efficient purchasing solutions.

Flexco secured a Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal (RFP) process, ensuring compliance with local procurement requirements and delivering exceptional value and service. This partnership grants any public agency access to purchase from Flexco through a ready-to-use, Sourcewell-vetted contract, streamlining the public purchasing process.

Previous article
AHSG/Commercial USA announces Durato USA partnership

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

AHSG/Commercial USA announces Durato USA partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
Roswell, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA announced that Durato USA has joined the network as a supplier partner. Known for its...
Read more
News

Jennifer Farrell, Emser Tile team up at Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Celebrity designer and television host Jennifer Farrell is teaming up with industry leader Emser Tile as the official tile partner for her visionary...
Read more
Featured Post

How to use domestic products to your advantage

Ken Ryan - 0
Amid mid the tit-for-tat trade war between the United States and China, flooring retailers are figuring out ways to take advantage of their domestic...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Grow with Scott Humphrey

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=s4HDsT9RXTE&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwfca.org%2F&source_ve_path=Mjg2NjY Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

Ecore Athletic teams up with United Football League

FCNews Staff - 0
Arlington, Texas—The United Football League (UFL) has partnered with Ecore Athletic, a leader in performance flooring, to outfit the league’s premier training facility here...
Read more
Event Updates

NTCA to honor awards recipients during Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced the recipients of two of the tile industry’s most prestigious honors: the NTCA Joe Tarver...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X