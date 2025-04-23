Flexco Corporation awarded Sourcewell Cooperative Contract

Tuscumbia, Ala.—Flexco Corporation, a leading resilient flooring manufacturer, announced its recent award of a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract in the flooring materials category. This allows Flexco to expand its offerings to public agencies across North America.

“Flexco has been providing durable flooring solutions for government and educational facilities for over 70 years,” said Kristy Nash, RHC manager of strategic accounts. “We’re thrilled to now offer our complete product range through Sourcewell and believe our customers will appreciate the high quality they’ve come to expect from Flexco, combined with the cost savings Sourcewell offers.”

Sourcewell, a self-funded governmental organization established in 1978, facilitates a cooperative purchasing program that harnesses the collective purchasing power of more than 50,000 participating agencies. By streamlining procurement with pre-negotiated, competitive contracts, Sourcewell enables government, educational and nonprofit organizations to secure cost-effective and efficient purchasing solutions.

Flexco secured a Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal (RFP) process, ensuring compliance with local procurement requirements and delivering exceptional value and service. This partnership grants any public agency access to purchase from Flexco through a ready-to-use, Sourcewell-vetted contract, streamlining the public purchasing process.