AHSG/Commercial USA announces Durato USA partnership

By FCNews Staff
DuratoRoswell, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA announced that Durato USA has joined the network as a supplier partner. Known for its cutting-edge waterproof flooring and stylish surface solutions, Durato brings a strong blend of design innovation and manufacturing expertise to the group’s independent dealer members.

“Durato is an exciting addition to our supplier lineup,” said Tony Wright, president of AHSG and Commercial USA. “Their commitment to quality, performance and design-forward products will be a tremendous asset to our residential and commercial members alike.”

With a focus on waterproof SPC and WPC flooring, rigid core technology and OEM capabilities, Durato USA has earned a reputation for excellence across the retail, builder and multifamily channels.

“We are thrilled to partner with AHSG and Commercial USA and to connect with their outstanding dealer network,” said Tonya Hill, senior vice president, retail division + OEM for Durato. “We’re passionate about helping dealers grow with innovative products that are as durable as they are beautiful.”

