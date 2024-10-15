AHSG members return to ‘up their game’

Naples, Fla.—The opulent Ritz-Carlton Naples set the stage for an elevated convention experience for the 265 attendees at the American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG)/Commercial USA biannual meeting.

The alliance of independent floor covering retailers (AHSG) and flooring contractors (Commercial USA) boasts 270 retail members and 400 locations and 190 contractors. This year’s convention welcomed 90 new members, including 60 on the retail side.

“It couldn’t have been better,” Tony Wright, president of AHSG, told FCNews. “I think everyone who attended left refreshed, reinvigorated and reconnected with their fellow members, and felt a commitment to up their game. Members helping members is a core benefit of AHSG and Commercial USA.”

Members like Scott Wierson, CEO/partner of Real Floors Commercial, a Marietta, Ga., contractor said what impressed him most was the unity shared by the collection of AHSG and Commercial USA dealers and contractors from all over the country. “While we are technically competitors, I witnessed folks share their insights and strategies to assist each other in navigating the same challenges we all face in today’s landscape,” Wierson said. “The sense of community that the organization provides—and the exposure to new products and techniques that we can take advantage of to strengthen our operations—is of great value.”

The conference’s theme, “Every Step Counts,” tied in with Wright’s message to membership that there are no shortcuts in life or business. “You don’t succeed by cutting corners; you don’t grow your business by cutting corners. Every step counts. We want to be mindful of that.”

AHSG/Commercial USA’s mission is to empower independent flooring dealers and commercial flooring contractors to achieve sustainable profitability, growth and personal success. All signs point to that mission being fulfilled. AHSG/Commercial USA members enjoyed a 12% increase in purchasing growth from its aligned suppliers over the past year; that followed a 20% increase during the COVID-19 years. This surge has helped boost supplier membership. Newcomers this year included Southwind, Lions Floors, Armstrong/AHF, Milliken, Anderson Tuftex (folded in with Shaw), Mapei, Happy Feet and Johnson Hardwood.

“This was our first time attending the convention and we were really impressed,” said Jon Ousley, vice president of sales, Johnson Hardwood. “The whole event was very well organized and informative, and the interactions with their members during the showcase portion of the show was outstanding. We’re really looking forward to growing this new partnership.”

For suppliers and retail members with many years under their belts, membership yields a number of different benefits. For contractor Pat Kelly, president of Synergy Flooring, Kennesaw, Ga., membership with Commercial USA provides access to a wide variety of quality flooring suppliers for both residential and Main Street commercial business. “The opportunity to network with other flooring contractors during the conventions is very helpful and a great way to learn best practices,” Kelly said.

AHSG delivers its own set of benefits to suppliers, too, according to Don Karlin, director of broadloom sales for Nourison. “AHSG benefits its residential members by helping with the investment of sampling. AHSG corporate will agree to participate in some of the sample costs, for example. Commercially, AHSG offers a network of commercial dealers that can work together to supply installation and help nationwide.”

Among retailers, 20-year member Diane Ouzounian, president of Alpine Drywall & Floorcoverings, Salt Lake City, said that of all the great benefits of being aligned with AHSG, “the greatest benefit for me is the buying power, which was especially important during COVID-19 when it was harder to get products,” she shared.

Steve Wright, executive vice president/VP of sales for Flooring Direct in Dallas, said he appreciates the fact that the vendors are vetted by Tony Wright. “Real example, we are looking at adding showers to our product offering in Q1 2025, and I was looking at shower solutions that really fit our business model with best reliability and fair cost,” Wright said. “The vendor Tony recommended, called Guru, was at the convention and Guru is a perfect fit for us; plus local to us in North Texas. This is a valuable finding—and a time saver—for me.”

AI can be your ally

Flooring retailers and contractors need not fear artificial intelligence (AI), for the technology can make your business more efficient and productive. That was the message from Pawel Rajszel, CEO and founder of Leap Tools (parent company of Roomvo), who devoted his presentation to AI and its implications for the flooring business.

Asked by a show of hands how many business owners in the audience use AI, Rajszel saw only a handful of arms go up. “You may not realize it, but you are already using it to some extent,” he told them, noting that Uber and Google Maps are just two examples where AI is employed.

Rajszel showed ways in which AI can be integrated into flooring businesses, along with this message: “We have to keep up with the pace of change; we must adapt.”

He cited Blockbuster and Kodak as two once-dominant brands that no longer exist because they didn’t adapt. “It’s not as if people stopped watching movies or taking pictures,” he said. “In fact, we do more of that today; it’s just done in different ways.”

For its part, Roomvo is working on several new tools that will bring capabilities to dealers and its customers. AI Chatbot, for example, is a very accessible and cost-effective tool that integrates into websites and can be a 24/7 assistant for retailers.

Now in beta testing, “it can really increase the capabilities of the industry,” Rajszel said.

Suppliers tout wares, services

During the convention several suppliers were given stage time to tout their wares, including Mohawk, Daltile and AHF Products. That was followed by a vendor exhibit session, along with many breakouts and networking opportunities. “This year’s convention was by far the best exchange of ideas, member to member and with suppliers,” said Nik Burdett, general manager, Atlanta Flooring Design Centers, Suwanee, Ga. “Certainly, the rebates from partner suppliers are key but we also have a network around the country we can call on for help and ideas.”

Flooring Direct’s Wright added, “The obvious benefit is we get free money in the form of rebates and displays and samples at a reduced cost. Plus, some of the big vendors give us extra discounts on soft and hard surface products.”