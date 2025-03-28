AHF supports rebuilding efforts in Asheville

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products, a leading manufacturer of high-quality, hard surface flooring solutions, announced a $15,000 donation of its popular Armstrong Flooring Alterna engineered tile to the Rebuilding Hollers Foundation on ABC’s “Good Morning America” during a live special edition of its broadcast on March 27.

“Good Morning America’s” special two-hour segment, “Asheville Rising,” focused on the region’s recovery progress and the continuing challenges residents face. Helene, a Category 4 hurricane downgraded to a tropical storm, caused catastrophic flooding, landslides and widespread damage across the region and claimed lives in Western North Carolina and across the South.

In partnership with Rebuilding Hollers, AHF Products will provide $15,000 worth of its Armstrong Flooring Alterna engineered tiles, which are designed for high-moisture areas like kitchens, bathrooms and basements. AHF Products said it is proud to support the foundation’s rebuilding efforts by supplying a product that is both beautiful and practical for those recovering from the storm’s devastation.

“We are truly honored to contribute to the recovery efforts in Asheville,” said Catherine DelVecchio, vice president-marketing, AHF Products. “For over a century, the Armstrong Flooring brand has been trusted for high-quality, durable flooring solutions, and it means so much to us to be able to support the Rebuilding Hollers Foundation during this critical time. Our flooring donation is more than just a product—it’s a commitment to helping families rebuild their homes and their lives.”

Alterna tiles, made in the U.S. with global and domestic content, in Kankakee, Ill., are not sophisticated but offer superior durability and comfort for everyday living. The tiles’ engineered stone construction, featuring more than 75% limestone, gives them the look of traditional tile with a more comfortable, forgiving feel underfoot. Alterna is 100% waterproof, scratch resistant and designed to withstand the daily wear and tear of family spaces.