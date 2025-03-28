Performance Accessories highlights latest launches

Calhoun, Ga.—The latest Performance Accessories introductions—including Flush Stair Noses with innovative TrueMatch technology, PerimeterSeal and three new surface preparation products—all address industry challenges while elevating installation.

“Performance Accessories gives our retail partners and their sales teams the ability to sell the complete project, not just the flooring,” said Justin Hicks, senior director of marketing, wood and laminate. “We have tools that simplify every step of the process with solutions that set our partners apart from their competition.”

TrueMatch technology

Performance Accessories is introducing new TrueMatch technology for Flush Stair Noses in both vinyl and laminate to offer a perfect match in color, pattern and features. TrueMatch provides a smooth, flush transition between the stair nose and flooring plank. Preserving the integrity of the Uniclic locking system, TrueMatch ensures the flooring retains any waterproof warranties—even with the addition of the nosing.

“TrueMatch is a game changer in the industry,” explained Alfredo Donjuan, vice president and general manager of Performance Accessories. “The 100% color match and unique, rounded, full nose shape make stairs look like a true extension of the flooring, providing a flawless finish.”

Designed to work harmoniously with all stair treads and noses, Performance Accessories TreadBond adhesive further enhances flooring installation. The advanced adhesive delivers a secure and seamless bond with superior quality and durability.

PerimeterSeal waterproofing technology

PerimeterSeal waterproofing technology tackles the expansion gap along the perimeter of floating floors, eliminating the need to fill the space with foam backer rod and silicone caulk. PerimeterSeal works by attaching to both the floor and adjacent wall or baseboard before quarter round is installed. It can also be used under transitions. Once set, PerimeterSeal stops the moisture from seeping through the edges of the flooring to the subfloor, fulfilling the warranty requirements of many leading brands.

Surface preparation

For a comprehensive range of subfloor preparation for level floors, Performance Accessories is introducing three new products: a primer and two powder-based solutions for patching and leveling.

The RealPrime universal primer prepares the surface for optimal adhesion and performance. The MasterPatch is ideal for localized repairs and small imperfections—simply mix, pour and screed for a smooth, seamless finish.

UltraSmooth is a full floor solution that covers the entire area of a job. Portable and easy to use, these products deliver a smooth and level surface every time.

“Our surface preparation products are designed to make the installation process easier and more precise,” Donjuan said. “With these products, installers can achieve level surfaces, resulting in a professional and high-quality finish without the guesswork of traditional troweling methods.”

Performance Accessories is refreshing the “Now That’s Perfect” campaign by highlighting the wide range of products and resources that deliver the best installation solutions.