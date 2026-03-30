Decocer to launch ‘Echoes of the Earth’ at Coverings 2026

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsDecocer to launch ‘Echoes of the Earth’ at Coverings 2026
echoes of the earth
Part of the Echoes of the Earth launch (Cubik).

Decocer is taking part in Coverings 2026, which opens today in Las Vegas, within the Spanish Pavilion. The company will unveil “Echoes of the Earth,” a space conceived by Héctor Ruiz Velázquez, featuring a curated selection of collections that reinforce the company’s international positioning in the field of small-format ceramics.

Ceramics as a spatial experience

According to the company, the Decocer booth is conceived as an installation that goes beyond its exhibition function to become an architectural experience. Through a material-driven and contemporary language, the space explores the ability of ceramics to shape atmospheres, generate movement and activate the visitor’s sensory perception.

The new collections aim to highlight the expressive potential of small formats, demonstrating how repetition, relief and texture can transform the material into an architectural resource of great formal richness.

Featured collections

Decocer’s new collections shown at Coverings bring together a selection of collections defined by their material character, tactile richness and compositional versatility.

The collections include:

  • Eterea: A reinterpretation of marble through lightness. Available in 23 x 23cm, 5 x 20cm and 8 x 21.5cm formats, its surfaces balance matte and gloss to create depth.
  • Lythos: A stone-look tile with sizes available in 20 x 20cm, 21 x 21cm and 15 x 15cm. This collection creates mineral surfaces where modular repetition reinforces its architectural and timeless character.
  • Mood: An  elongated 7.5 x 30cm format allows compositions where relief organizes the surface while color accents introduce controlled vibrancy.
  • Sienna: The warmth of fired clay reinterpreted in a contemporary visual. Its 5 x 45cm format elongates spatial perception and enhances continuity, ideal for interiors seeking an enveloping and natural atmosphere.
  • Talya: In 5 x 15cm and 10 x 10cm formats, its irregular, glossy surfaces evoke zellige, enabling rich compositions where imperfection becomes a language.
  • Vibe: The combination of 6.5 x 20cm pieces with 15 x15cm decorative tiles introduces contrast and dynamism, opening the door to more expressive solutions within small formats.
  • Cubik: Geometry, relief and color in a 7.5 x 30cm format. It combines pieces with geometric reliefs in matte and gloss finishes with plain bases. Its color palette—from neutrals to intense tones such as Wine, Forest or Black—enables dynamic and sophisticated compositions.
  • Plus many more.

With over 35 years of experience, Decocer has established itself as an international reference in the design and manufacturing of custom small-format ceramics. Its ability to tailor shapes, colors, finishes and reliefs positions the company as a strategic partner for manufacturers, distributors and specifiers in more than 20 countries.

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