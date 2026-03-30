Alliance Flooring spring convention kicks off

San Antonio, Texas–FCNews is here for the start of Alliance Flooring’s annual convention, which is being held at the JW Marriott Hill Country. “Innovate” is the theme of this year’s conference, and to that end Alliance Flooring laid out several new programs and initiatives designed to build on the success of the buying group.

During the opening general session Monday, Ryan Dunn and Kevin Logue (co-CEOs) hailed the success of its Perfect Home selling system, which is entering its final phase of rollout, with new hardwood displays being added this year. To date, hardwood represents just 4% of Alliance’s product mix but is an area of emphasis for the group. “That low number (4%) shocked me,” Logue told members. “There is definitely room for growth with hardwood.”

Carpet (40%) and resilient (37%) represents the lion’s share of Alliance Flooring’s portfolio, and both segments fared well in 2025—both categories buoyed by Perfect Home. According to Logue the group’s resilient sales were up 15% in 2025 over 2024 while carpet was up 4.5% year-over-year; Logue said Alliance Flooring enjoyed an overall increase of 5.68% in sales in 2025, compared with the industry being down 7%. “We’re outpacing and outselling the rest of the industry,” Logue said. “We’re definitely selling more better goods.”

Its top supplier on the hard surface side is Karndean Designflooring. The Export, Pa.-based resilient supplier has long been a favorite of the group. During Monday’s session, Bill Anderson, CEO of Karndean, spoke about the special bond his company has with Alliance Flooring.

New initiative

For 2026, Alliance is launching a program called Member Experience, which is intended to ensure that every member receives maximum value from Alliance Flooring.

The program is spearheaded by Rachel Stanley, vice president of member experience (she is Ryan’s younger sister), who is new to the organization. “When I come to your stores, I am going to ask why you joined Alliance Flooring and why are you still here, and I’m going to double down on that,” she told members. “It’s all about getting to know each and every one of you.”

Alliance welcomed seven new suppliers and/or brands: Artistic Finishes, Denali Hardwood Floor, Fabrica Wood, GalleherDuffy (part of Artivo Surfaces), Hallmark Home,

Intermountain Wood Products and Revolution Mills, which replaced Phenix.

Full coverage of the event will be featured in the March 30/April 6 of FCNews.