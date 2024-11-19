AHF adds to Armstrong Flooring Alterna collection

Kankakee, Ill.—AHF Products has expanded its Armstrong Flooring Alterna collection with 10 new designs in stone and marble. The new assortment includes a subtle terrazzo, soft striated looks as well as multi-directional stone and travertine. The collection was inspired by a trend that originated in fashion coined “Quiet Luxury.”

“It is defined by effortless sophistication while keeping quality in mind,” said Katie Gluibizzi, senior product designer – residential. “The trend has become increasingly popular on Pinterest, social media and in interior spaces. While other interior design styles strive for perfection and symmetry, Quiet Luxury embraces natural irregularity. At its core, it is about quality over quantity. The 10 new Alterna visuals are just this—quietly luxurious. They whisper, rather than shout.”

Gluibizzi pointed to the new Travertine look—a softer-spoken counterpart to high drama marble. It is subdued, softer and warmer. Emulating the look of natural stone, porcelain and ceramic, the key to Alterna’s realism is its durable, engineered stone construction which includes more than 75% limestone. It is made here with global and domestic content.

According to the company, the 100% waterproof Armstrong Flooring Alterna collection is suitable for high moisture areas like kitchen, bathrooms, laundry rooms and basements without sacrificing aesthetics. A comfortable surface makes the tiles easy to care for, warm to the touch and kind to the feet.

“Alterna looks like traditional tile, but it feels entirely different,” said AHF marketing manager, April Rzucidlo. “It’s warmer, softer and more comfortable underfoot and engineered to be more forgiving to anything you may drop on it—meaning that not only is your floor more likely to withstand accidents, but so is your favorite coffee mug.”

Alterna tiles are groutable for a true tile look and feel, featuring more than 2x the unique visuals of similar products. S-693 FlexStrong Premixed sanded acrylic grout is available in 12 colors and comes in either a quart or gallon size. The grout is stain-and-soil repellent and resistant to cracking with recommended colors available per each tile selection—no seam sealer necessary. Alterna can be installed over minor subfloor irregularities without the risk of cracking. Multi-purpose trim and stairnose trim are matched, designed to create a seamless look. Alterna’s durability is also backed by a lifetime warranty—tiles are water, scratch and stain repellent, as well as crack resistant.