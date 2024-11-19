Lions Floor opens new distribution center in Orlando

Orlando, Fla.—Lions Floor has announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art distribution center here. This 40,000-square-foot facility marks the company’s sixth distribution center across the U.S., which is meant to further enhance its reach and operational efficiency.

The facility is said to serve as a key addition to Lions Floor’s network, spanning the country’s sunbelt region. This strategic location is designed to streamline logistics and offer faster delivery times for customers across the Southeast, providing quicker access to the company’s exceptional flooring solutions.

“This new distribution center is a pivotal moment for Lions Floor, and we are proud to continue growing our footprint in key regions,” said Jerry Guo, president of Lions Floor. “We are confident that our Orlando location will help drive greater efficiency and continue to set us apart in the highly competitive flooring industry.”

The distribution center here will complement Lions Floor’s five other locations in Paramount and Corona, Calif.—near the Los Angeles area—as well as Phoenix, Houston and Dallas, ensuring that the company can deliver products to customers across the contiguous United States with speed and efficiency.

In addition to providing faster service, the facility here is said to allow for increased stock availability, improving overall product availability for customers in the region. According to the company, this expansion is part of Lions Floor’s ongoing commitment to supporting its growing customer base and delivering industry-leading flooring solutions across North America.