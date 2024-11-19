Tuesday Tips: Exclusive savings with CHIPD

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, the WFCA talks about its exclusive partnership with CHIPD. Josh Young showcases a quick way to add dollars by shaving fees and optimizing the efficiency of your credit card processing.