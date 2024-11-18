Antolini launches Couture Collection

By FCNews Staff
Couture Collection
Postcard, part of Antolini’s latest collection, is formed by the combination of different natural stone slabs, divided by shiny metal inlayed lines. Pictured: Quarzite Nera quartzite in Matt, Linen and Striato variants.

Verona, Italy—Antolini has launched its latest project by designer Alessandro La Spada, the Couture Collection, designed to combine natural stone with other materials in a variety of finishes and shapes.

The 12 variants of the Couture Collection—each tailor-made and available in multiple options—are meant to enhance natural stones through its combination with metallic materials and original decorations.

“When faced to natural stone, to this inexhaustible source of creative stimuli, there is a spontaneous, natural respect,” La Spada said. “It’s a material that constantly gives the opportunity to be inspired by it, because of its colors, textures and weaves. Interweaving is an intrinsic element in natural stone, a gentle spontaneous suggestion peculiar to the material—it is at the very moment a block is cut that an interweaving of elements formed over centuries is revealed. Almost a holistic concept, a Polaroid of a space-time interweaving.”

The project, based on a wide option of natural stones, includes three distinct declinations in a decorative evolution that cruises from rationality to imagination: Geometric Mood, Organic Mood and Artistic Mood.

  • Geometric Mood: designed to connect natural stone with parallel or orthogonal lines made of metal, which divide the surface of the stone into different areas and textures.
  • Organic Mood: created to enters a more sinuous realm, where slabs accommodate curved lines that compose decorative patterns or—in some cases—enhance the natural veining of the stone, following them with golden finishes.
  • Artistic Mood: set to be the most creative option where animal or wilderness-inspired figures become part of the stone through a technical process that involves carving and engrafting of other materials.

With this Couture Collection, the natural stone is cut, processed and assembled to create unusual patterns. According to the company, this bold and customizable collection is a testament to responding to clients and designers for tailor-made creations.

