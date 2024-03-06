Antolini unveils Textures+ Collection

Verona, Italy—Antolini, a tile and natural stone supplier, has launched the Textures+ Collection, featuring 50 different options. Through the skillful surface processing of natural stones, architects, stylists and interior decorators will be able to choose the most effective solution for each specific project, from both functional and stylistic points of view.

By applying a specific technological process, Antolini can transform and enhance natural stone by offering unique and highly tactile finishes in three dimensions. The variety of proposals adapts to the most diverse contexts, from residential projects to interventions in the retail and contract areas and is presented as a solution for both walls and floor coverings.

Among the different proposals of the Textures+ Collection, the company introduced eight of them; each performs differently, presenting itself as a design solution capable of meeting functional demands while elevating the overall style of the project.

Bamboo Finish

This variant of Textures+ Collection is inspired by the succession of bamboo canes, whose geometry it reproposes. The surface of the natural stone is processed in order to show a regular series of curves and convex volumes to the touch.

FlexWaves Finish

Art and technique find a clear application in the FlexWaves Finish: the surfaces of natural stones are crafted to host geometric decorations in three dimensions. The slabs become surfaces to touch, encouraging a relationship with the natural stone, to feel its surface and absorb its strength. While repeating the same pattern, each stone will interpret the finish differently offering designers numerous application alternatives.

Flut Finish

A succession of curvilinear reliefs characterizes the Flut Finish, a variant of the Textures+ Collection that is particularly suitable for tactile surfaces as a decorative covering. The performance changes according to the luminescence of the stone.

Hard Rock Finish

One of the special features of this finish is that it changes depending on the stone that hosts it: in fact, the surface texture of Hard Rock Finish changes depending on the grain of the stone, thus offering endless design possibilities.

Hydro Finish

High-pressure, high-speed jets of water imprint the surface of natural stone with textures that are constantly effective but different time after time. The Hydro Finish allows the surfaces to be precisely shaped, creating grooves and unevenness that, in turn, initiate light effects for slabs with stunning stylistic impact. This specific processing is particularly suitable for vertical surfaces.

Safe Finish

With Sare Finish, created to solve the complications related to settings by the pool, in spas and wellness centers, the stones subjected show a grooved surface capable of guaranteeing non-slip safety without compromising the final aesthetics. The processing is perceptible only by touch, and the material’s characteristics remain unchanged: color and veining are not altered.

Stratos Finish

Delicate and light, the pattern of Stratos Finish brings out the veining and colors of the stone through the succession of thin parallel lines that emphasize the quality of the raw material and frame it. The greater the number of veins, the stronger the contrast with the geometry of the processing.

Swing Finish

Swing is a particularly elaborate finish of the Textures+ Collection: it involves a succession of reliefs inlaid on the natural stone and designed to create a pattern across the entire slab.