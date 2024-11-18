Louisville Tile appoints new additions to A&D team

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsLouisville Tile appoints new additions to A&D team
Charli Sullivan
Charli Sullivan (left), Kayla Malone (right).

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile has appointed new members to its architecture and design team: Charli Sullivan, a seasoned designer with over 10 years of experience in high-end residential and commercial projects, and Kayla Malone, who has an extensive background in design and project management.

Sullivan has experience in a variety of segments including retail, multi-family, government, mixed-use, historic preservation and healthcare. Sullivan will primarily focus on Nashville and its surrounding areas. Other territories include Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland and North Carolina.

“I’m thrilled to join the A&D team in Nashville,” Sullivan said. “I love collaborating with talented designers and architects and look forward to bringing their vision to life with our favorable tile collections.”

Malone has an extensive background specifically in the hospitality, retail, workplace and high-end residential markets. Malone will primarily service the greater Cincinnati market, including Dayton and Columbus.

“I’m excited to be part of the Louisville Tile team and to work with our clients to create beautiful and functional spaces,” Malone said. “I look forward to sharing my expertise and helping designers find the perfect tile solutions for their projects, fostering strong partnerships and delivering exceptional results.”

In addition to welcoming new talent, Louisville Tile said it is excited to announce the expansion of its A&D initiatives. The company will be hosting a series of events, presentations and CEU trainings to provide architects and designers with the latest industry trends, product knowledge and design inspiration. With these initiatives, the company said it aims to strengthen its relationships with the A&D community to position itself as a leading provider of innovative tile solutions.

Previous article
Profit-generating products boost retailers’ revenues
Next article
Antolini launches Couture Collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

WFCA seeking Hall of Fame nominees

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) is now accepting applications for nominations to the prestigious floor covering industry Hall of Fame. The current roster of...
Read more
News

AHF adds to Armstrong Flooring Alterna collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Kankakee, Ill.—AHF Products has expanded its Armstrong Flooring Alterna collection with 10 new designs in stone and marble. The new assortment includes a subtle...
Read more
News

Lions Floor opens new distribution center in Orlando

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Lions Floor has announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art distribution center here. This 40,000-square-foot facility marks the company's sixth distribution center across...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Exclusive savings with CHIPD

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1sLeeXVRlnQ&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwfca.org%2F&source_ve_path=OTY3MTQ Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

Antolini launches Couture Collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Verona, Italy—Antolini has launched its latest project by designer Alessandro La Spada, the Couture Collection, designed to combine natural stone with other materials in...
Read more
Featured Post

Profit-generating products boost retailers’ revenues

Ken Ryan - 0
It hasn’t been an easy ride for flooring retail businesses the last 18 months, as inflation has hurt consumer confidence and led to slower...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X