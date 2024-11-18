Louisville Tile appoints new additions to A&D team

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile has appointed new members to its architecture and design team: Charli Sullivan, a seasoned designer with over 10 years of experience in high-end residential and commercial projects, and Kayla Malone, who has an extensive background in design and project management.

Sullivan has experience in a variety of segments including retail, multi-family, government, mixed-use, historic preservation and healthcare. Sullivan will primarily focus on Nashville and its surrounding areas. Other territories include Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland and North Carolina.

“I’m thrilled to join the A&D team in Nashville,” Sullivan said. “I love collaborating with talented designers and architects and look forward to bringing their vision to life with our favorable tile collections.”

Malone has an extensive background specifically in the hospitality, retail, workplace and high-end residential markets. Malone will primarily service the greater Cincinnati market, including Dayton and Columbus.

“I’m excited to be part of the Louisville Tile team and to work with our clients to create beautiful and functional spaces,” Malone said. “I look forward to sharing my expertise and helping designers find the perfect tile solutions for their projects, fostering strong partnerships and delivering exceptional results.”

In addition to welcoming new talent, Louisville Tile said it is excited to announce the expansion of its A&D initiatives. The company will be hosting a series of events, presentations and CEU trainings to provide architects and designers with the latest industry trends, product knowledge and design inspiration. With these initiatives, the company said it aims to strengthen its relationships with the A&D community to position itself as a leading provider of innovative tile solutions.