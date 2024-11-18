Profit-generating products boost retailers’ revenues

It hasn’t been an easy ride for flooring retail businesses the last 18 months, as inflation has hurt consumer confidence and led to slower retail traffic. In times like these, dealers look to boost margins any way they can, and that often comes from selling the right products. These profit-generating floors typically include hardwood, carpet and ceramic tile, but today can encompass all flooring types—including resilient.

Take, for example, IFC’s Canopy Comfort Premium collection of waterproof WPC planks. Canopy is geared to the specialty flooring retailer who can make extra margin because the line won’t be found in a big-box store or competing retailer. “While we have seen a race to the bottom in the market, IFC’s focus is the exact opposite,” said Brian Erickson, owner of Floorz, with three locations in Ohio. “They want us to profit. And our customers can see the difference, feel the difference in their products; it’s very obvious.”

Canopy isn’t alone in delivering products that provide added profits for dealers. Following is a snapshot of some other profit-generating products.

AHF/Hartco Necessity

About the product: This engineered hardwood is manufactured in the U.S. and is suitable for any style or décor. End-users can choose between character-rich hardwoods like hickory or the clean, classic look of white oak. Hartco Necessity features fresh, modern colors with a smooth, low-gloss finish. It comes with nine new design options in a 6-inch width and half-inch thickness. All AHF’s engineered hardwood offerings feature Hydropel Technology, a unique, six-sided waterproofing system for products with both Densitek core and plywood core.

CALI/Pacifica

About the product: Cali’s retail partners say they are enjoying early success with Pacifica, the company’s luxury laminate collection. Pacifica combines the look of genuine oak with waterproof durability—ideal for busy, modern homes. Each 47 13/16 x 7 11/16 plank features smooth wood grains, realistic knots and a matte finish, bringing hardwood beauty without the tricky upkeep.

Shielded by Cali’s SeaCliff Defense surface protection and an AC4 wear rating, Pacifica floors offer exceptional scratch resistance against pet nails, furniture and high traffic. Homeowners will enjoy quieter, more comfortable steps thanks to a 2mm-thick attached padding that lines each plank. Made with natural, recycled materials, these eco-friendly floors are also NALFA and FloorScore certified for trusted quality and indoor health.

This collection is designed to deliver the right blend of style, durability and easy maintenance, meeting the high standards customers expect in today’s flooring market at a winning value.

COREtec Tile/Raw Terra Cotta

About the product: Featuring an 18 x 18 square tile visual on 18 x 36 SPC tiles, these floors offer a durable, simple and fast alternative to traditional tile. Raw Terra Cotta was hand-designed and boasts an earthy, textural look that adds sophisticated style to any space. Terra Cotta features a 20-mil wear layer, 6mm thickness, attached cork underlayment and tine bevel edge. It can be floated or glued directly to the floor.

IFC/Canopy

About the product: The Canopy Comfort premium collection aims to redefine luxury flooring with its comfort and striking design. Featuring 15mm-thick WPC planks, this collection boasts high-end aesthetics that aim to replicate the look and feel of authentic white oak. Each plank is enhanced with a matching painted bevel and includes a 3mm-thick attached cork pad, providing exceptional cushioning and sound absorption.

The Canopy Comfort collection is touted to not only deliver luxurious comfort underfoot but also offer waterproof durability, making it an ideal choice for any room in the house. Whether designing a cozy retreat or a modern living area, these planks blend style and practicality, ensuring a home reflects sophistication without compromising on functionality.

Mohawk/SolidTech R

About the product: Mohawk is continuing to lead in sustainability with its latest PVC-free offering made with recycled single-use plastic and natural stone.

SolidTech R is built for people, pets and the planet with sustainable high performance from bottle to floor. Each square foot contains the equivalent of 20 recycled water bottles, and every purchase of SolidTech R goes toward stopping ocean-bound plastic in collaboration with Plastic Bank.

Recycled PET adds stability and ensures 100% waterproof performance, backed by the new Lifetime WetProtect Gold Floodproof Warranty, which guarantees the flooring will not be damaged by water absorption.

The new All Pet Gold Stain and Scratch Warranty makes SolidTech R 3x more scratch resistant. It’s also acclimation-free and ideal for new construction and three-season homes. RealPlank technology minimizes pattern repeats with up to 30 unique plank designs, while HDX color clarity delivers a natural matte finish that complements a wide range of décor styles.

Engineered Floors/PureGrain Nurture

About the product: PureGrain High-Def Digital Luxury Vinyl Tile aims to give end-users the best of both worlds: The look and feel of real wood with the performance features and durability of LVT. Nurture, one of the newest introductions from Engineered Floors’ PureGrain line, is available in 12 colorways.

The digital printing process allows for superior realism with 5x greater color clarity than traditional LVT, according to EF, for realistic wood visuals. Additionally, PureGrain offers 35 unique plank designs to ensure an authentic, varied look throughout the home. PureGrain is touted as easy to install and maintain.

On the performance side, a high-density rigid core provides proven strength and stability while Evertuff Clearcoat with aluminum-oxide protection offers a wear rating of AC4 (equivalent to 20-mil).

What’s more, all PureGrain High-Def DLVT products are made in the USA.

Palziv/HQ Living Carpet Cushion

About the product: HQ Living Carpet Cushion is an award-winning product (winners of the FCNnovation-Installation and Best of Surfaces – Technology awards) made from non-toxic, closed-cell polyethylene foam, meaning it’s impervious to water all the way through—making it a true waterproof carpet cushion that provides 360 degrees of protection.

Traditional carpet cushions are typically polyurethane based, which contains Prop 65 chemicals and absorbs moisture like a sponge. No proposition 65 chemicals are used in the HQ Cushion manufacturing process; this makes HQ Cushion pet friendly. Furthermore, it doesn’t act like a sponge and won’t hold on to moisture, which can stain carpets over time. In addition to moisture control, HQ Living Carpet Cushion features air channels that face the subfloor to help dissipate moisture vapor more freely. Antimicrobial protection is infused throughout the carpet to inhibit the growth of odor-causing mildew and mold.

SLCC/Provincial Supreme

About the product: Today’s customers are more demanding than ever when it comes to how their new floor are going to perform. SLCC has been listening to the market and providing solutions to exceed even the toughest customer expectations. The all-new Provincial Supreme collection is an extra-thick, 15mm WPC collection touting a super dense core and heavy duty 33-mil wear layer. While the product is built for high performance, it touts a more comfortable underfoot experience and a warmer floor in comparison to SPC. The demand for thicker flooring is way up, and Provincial Supreme answers the call. From an aesthetic standpoint, the collection showcases a 12 unique plank repeat, providing the floor with a truer and deeper sense of realism. Samples and inventory are available now.

Shaw Floors/Sincere Focus

About the product: Sincere Focus, a Pet Perfect+ style, is a no-match-required pattern designed to withstand pets and all their messes. With LifeGuard’s spill-proof backing, Sincere Focus offers superior protection, offering up one of the most durable and high-performing carpets available.

What’s more, for Shaw Flooring Network dealers, Sincere Focus is an exclusive SFN Podium Promotion through the rest of the year, adding even more value to this style.

Sincere Focus is made from Anso High-Performance PET fiber, features a 40-ounce face weight and Shaw’s R2X stain and soil resistance technology. It is suitable for both residential and commercial settings.