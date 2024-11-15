Retailers React: Which social platform is best for your business?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: Which social platform works best for your business?
Here are their responses:
Facebook and Instagram are the main social media platforms we use. Instagram Stories and Reels tend to give us the most traction. Localized video content provides better engagement than stock images from manufacturers. Informative, interesting content fairs better than any ‘hard sell’ on social media.
—Raffi Sarmazian, Sarmazian Brothers Flooring, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
Instagram, because it allows our followers insight into who we are as a company, what we stand for in our community and highlights the different types of work we do with examples of our work. We gain business from our Instagram, and installers reach out to us asking if we are in need of labor. The platform gives a full circle spotlight into our local market.
—Rebecca Tonowski, BFC Flooring & Design Centre, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
We have had success with our Facebook and Instagram accounts to promote sales, freebies, pictures of our work and fun things happening at our store. The local, organic content always gets the most views and reactions.
—Lauren Allwein-Andrews, Allwein Carpet One Floor & Home, Annville, Pa.
Instagram is by far the best for us. It allows us to showcase our talented installers’ work and target the exact demographics that we are interested in.
—Matt Wien, Marshall Flooring, Mayfield Heights, Ohio
We heavily rely on Facebook as our primary social media platform. In addition to advertising, it helps us connect with our community and build excitement around our promotions. For example, before our annual teacher rug giveaway, we host a fun trivia contest where participants can win the first pick of rugs.
—Susan Hadinger, Hadinger Flooring, Naples, Fla.