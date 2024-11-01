Retailers React: What product/category stood out this year?

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: What product/category stood out this year?

training installersEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What product/category has stood out for you this year?

Here are their responses:

product category The product category that has stood out the most is hardwood. It seems both RSAs and customers are recognizing that the price delta between real hardwood and LVP is shrinking, making hardwood a more attainable option—especially when financing is available.

—Liz Rivera, FCA Network, Shorewood, Ill.

I am seeing a trend in sales to higher-end SPC and WPC. Consumers are researching before purchasing and have heard the horror stories about the low-end products. Also, our RSAs are doing a better job qualifying customers on the best products for them. I am seeing more 1,000 to 3,000 sq. ft. residential projects with higher-end products.

—Eric Mondragon, RC Willey, Salt Lake City

product category It is the year of natural stone for us. We have experienced a notable shift from porcelain that looks like natural stone to the real deal. While white stones such as Dolomite and Bianco Gioia have led the way, we also have seen growing interest in stone like Calacatta Olive and Lilac.

—Joel Schreier, Home Carpet One, Chicago

Carpet has been a strong seller all year—not necessarily inexpensive carpet; we are selling medium- to higher-end carpet. If a client isn’t comfortable spending a lot of money right now, carpet is a good way to cover a lot of square footage at a more budget-friendly price.

—Elisabeth Stubbs, Enhance Floors & More, Marietta, Ga.

 

product category LVP and waterproof laminate are still the hottest things going. One product in particular that has stood out is PureTech (from Mohawk). It’s a very durable, green product with an incredible pet-scratch warranty, which has really won over customers.

—Aaron Johnson, Johnson & Sons Flooring, Knoxville, Tenn.

 

Previous article
The NTCA announces 2024 award winners
Next article
Schönox touts sustainability mindset

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

CTEF calls for annual auction sponsors

FCNews Staff - 0
CTEF's annual auction takes place Dec. 2-7. In anticipation, it is requesting material and/or experience donations to include in the auction. Ideal material donations for...
Read more
Installation

Schönox touts sustainability mindset

FCNews Staff - 0
Florence, Ala.—Schönox HPS North America announced its continued commitment to sustainability with its extensive range of LEED-contributing products and certifications. With products that meet...
Read more
News

The NTCA announces 2024 award winners

FCNews Staff - 0
Boston, Mass.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) announced the recipients of the 2024 NTCA Tile Setter Craftsperson of the Year awards, honoring two exceptional...
Read more
Column

What I wish I knew during my training as an RSA

FCNews Columnist - 0
Before starting a career as an RSA in the retail floor covering industry, there were some things I wish I knew beforehand—first and foremost...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile invests in employees with LTU

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile has launched its latest Louisville Tile University (LTU) training program. Louisville Tile said it has always been dedicated to delivering exceptional customer...
Read more
Installation

Lioncore Industries Vietnam signs license for i4F’s HerringB/One

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced that Lioncore Industries Vietnam has signed an additional license...
Read more

As seen in

Oct. 21/28, 2024

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X