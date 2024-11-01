Retailers React: What product/category stood out this year?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What product/category has stood out for you this year?
Here are their responses:
The product category that has stood out the most is hardwood. It seems both RSAs and customers are recognizing that the price delta between real hardwood and LVP is shrinking, making hardwood a more attainable option—especially when financing is available.
—Liz Rivera, FCA Network, Shorewood, Ill.
I am seeing a trend in sales to higher-end SPC and WPC. Consumers are researching before purchasing and have heard the horror stories about the low-end products. Also, our RSAs are doing a better job qualifying customers on the best products for them. I am seeing more 1,000 to 3,000 sq. ft. residential projects with higher-end products.
—Eric Mondragon, RC Willey, Salt Lake City
It is the year of natural stone for us. We have experienced a notable shift from porcelain that looks like natural stone to the real deal. While white stones such as Dolomite and Bianco Gioia have led the way, we also have seen growing interest in stone like Calacatta Olive and Lilac.
—Joel Schreier, Home Carpet One, Chicago
Carpet has been a strong seller all year—not necessarily inexpensive carpet; we are selling medium- to higher-end carpet. If a client isn’t comfortable spending a lot of money right now, carpet is a good way to cover a lot of square footage at a more budget-friendly price.
—Elisabeth Stubbs, Enhance Floors & More, Marietta, Ga.
LVP and waterproof laminate are still the hottest things going. One product in particular that has stood out is PureTech (from Mohawk). It’s a very durable, green product with an incredible pet-scratch warranty, which has really won over customers.
—Aaron Johnson, Johnson & Sons Flooring, Knoxville, Tenn.