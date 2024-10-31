The NTCA announces 2024 award winners

Boston, Mass.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) announced the recipients of the 2024 NTCA Tile Setter Craftsperson of the Year awards, honoring two exceptional tile professionals for their dedication, craftsmanship and industry leadership. This year’s awards, announced at the Total Solutions Plus conference here, celebrate Juan “Junior” Mercado from Christian Brothers Flooring & Interiors as the Commercial Tile Setter Craftsperson of the Year, and Jeff Occhipinti from Columbia River Tile & Stone as the Residential Tile Setter Craftsperson of the Year. Each honoree will receive their award at the Ambassador Reception on January 27, 2025, during The International Surface Event (TISE) in Las Vegas.

Commercial Tile Setter Craftsperson of the Year: Juan Mercado

Mercado has dedicated over 25 years to the tile industry, advancing from an apprentice to a superintendent at Christian Brothers Flooring & Interiors. Known for his commitment to quality and precision, Mercado holds one of the earliest Certified Tile Installer certifications (CTI #63), which highlights his dedication to setting industry standards. For over six years, Juan has led high-profile commercial projects—including the iconic Petco Park in San Diego, where he applied his expertise to challenging exterior sandstone installations and complex architectural designs.

Mercado’s ability to identify and resolve construction issues has earned him respect among clients and colleagues alike. On a recent multi-family project, he insisted on adjustments to the backer board and devised a custom mortar bed system to ensure compliance with TCNA standards, despite schedule pressures. Mercado’s focus on safety, quality and training extends to his role as a mentor, where he guides apprentices in technical skills and instills a strong work ethic. “Seeing a tile project that I have been a part of and how it endures is a testament to the beauty of the world of tile and its longevity,” Mercado said.

Residential Craftsperson of the Year: Jeff Occhipinti

Occhipinti, a tile professional since 2003, is renowned for his artistry and commitment to advancing high-quality residential tile installations. Occhipinti founded Columbia River Tile & Stone in Portland, Ore., and has transformed it into a leader in the field, known for both traditional tile installations and innovative, artistic work. As a Certified Tile Installer (#1354) and NTCA Five-Star Accredited Contractor, Occhipinti brings technical skill and a passion for tile craftsmanship to every project.

Occhipinti’s dedication to professional growth has led him to earn Advanced Certifications for Tile Installers in multiple disciplines, and he has recently completed the Artisan Revolution in Tile program. Occhipinti is also a founding member and instructor of the Oregon-Columbia Tile Trades JATC tile apprenticeship program, helping train the next generation of tile professionals. His leadership has helped the program receive national recognition, including a feature in Tile Letter. In addition to mentoring his team, Occhipinti’s company has earned two prestigious Coverings Installation & Design Awards, as well as over 230 five-star online reviews, reflecting his commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Celebrating excellence at the NTCA

The NTCA Tile Setter Craftsperson of the Year awards highlight outstanding contributions to the tile industry, both in technical skill and in setting standards for quality and service. These honorees exemplify the excellence and dedication that drive the NTCA forward and set a benchmark for craftsmanship in the tile trade.